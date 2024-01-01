We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG FHD TV 43"
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
LCD
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
1920*1080 (49/43") 1366*768 (32H)
-
Panel Type (only for LCD series)
RGB
-
BLU Type (only for LCD series)
Direct
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50 Hz)
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
HEVC Decoder
2k@30p 10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio output
10 W
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Speaker type
Down Firing
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
TV Installation Type
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA
SMART TV
-
-Processor
Single
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Live Play Back (External Recording)
Yes (CI+) (DTV Only Analog)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
- (Optical)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C
Analog (DVB-T2/C)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
Component / Comosite in
1 (Comosite in,5)
-
RF In
1
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
Line out
Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5
1 (Composite,5)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
2ea
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
Line out
Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)
ECO
-
Energy saving Mode
Default OFF
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
(100~240Vac 50-60 )
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-Con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
