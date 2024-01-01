Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
15kg Washing Machine with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™

F2515STGW

F2515STGW

15kg Washing Machine with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™

(0)
front view

Father and daughters laugh in the background as they hold a clean blanket. A White washing machine front load washer in the foreground.

A Deep Clean, Delivered with Gentleness

Row with four LG icons for: The mark of AI DD. The mark of TurboWash. The mark of Steam.

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Three columns representing Weight Detection, Softness Detection, and Optimize Washing Patterns with levels beneath show how the AI DD of the washing machine chooses the optimal wash setting.

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ detects weight and softness of fabric to choose the optimal wash setting for the fabric.

Steam Away 99.9% of Allergens from Your Fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of allergens are removed with LG Steam™.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

More Durable and Hygienic

The tempered glass door and stainless steel lifters ensures greater durability and hygiene.

One image shows the front of the washing machine front load washer bringing focus to the tempered glass door. Second image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel design.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Placed diluted solution including P.aeruginosa bateria onto Stainless steel and Polypropylene, and measured the number of colony after twelve (12) days. More reduction in number of P.aeruginosa observed on Stainless steel.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ

With ThinQ™, remotely access your washer and download new cycles from your smart device.

Background of the image is two washing machine front loading washers in a built in folding station slightly blurred with the LG ThinQ sitting on a towel on a table in the foreground.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

A grey background with the washing machine front loading washer highlighted and a swirl of water thrusting from the front to lead to an image of the Inverter Direct Drive Motor.

Long lasting and high reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and
comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

F2515STGW
CAPACITY (KG)
15Kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
645 x 770 x 940 mm
KEY FEATURE
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Direct Drive
KEY FEATURE
Fast & Clean Wash with TurboWash™

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    640 x 940 x 770

  • Steam

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Blue White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

PROGRAMS

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    640 x 940 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    77

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5ea

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    5ea

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    5ea

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

