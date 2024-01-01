We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
8.5
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
-
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Motor
AI DD
-
Spin RPM
1200
-
Body Color
Blue White
-
Door Color
Black Tempered Glass
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
600 x 470 x 850
-
Weight (Net)
60
-
Depth with Door Open (D')
535
-
Depth from back cover to door (D")
1015
KEY FEATURES
-
TurboWash™
-
-
Circulation Feature
1 Spray
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
Steam
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
TwinWash Compatible
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Drying Type
-
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wash Option
1ea
-
Rinse Option
1ea
-
Spin Option
-
-
Set up water temperature
Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Add Program
Yes
