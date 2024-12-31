Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg Top Load Washer with Honeycomb Crystal Drum, Grey

8kg Top Load Washer with Honeycomb Crystal Drum, Grey

T2108NT1G1

8kg Top Load Washer with Honeycomb Crystal Drum, Grey

front view

Ultimate Clothing Protection

The honeycomb crystal drum enables a gentle wash while ensuring optimal protection for your clothing.

Ultimate Clothing Protection

Gentle yet tough

The soft closing lid ensures a gentle and quiet operation, while the hardened tempered glass lid provides durability and scratch resistance.

Gentle yet tough

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash
Auto Tub Clean

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Auto Tub Clean function helps you to easily keep the tub clean by removing odors and dirt from the drum. It's simple to always have your tub ready for cleaner washing.

*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care)

Child Lock Feature

Ensure worry-free laundry with a reassuring touch, keeping curious little hands away from accidental starts and setting changes.

Child Lock Feature

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

All Spec

