10.5/7kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam+™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
10.5
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
7
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Motor
AI DD
-
Spin RPM
1400
-
Body Color
Black
-
Door Color
Black Tempered Glass
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
600 x 565 x 850
-
Weight (Net)
73
-
Depth with Door Open (D')
620
-
Depth from back cover to door (D")
1100
KEY FEATURES
-
TurboWash™
Yes
-
Circulation Feature
4way Spray
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
Steam+
-
TwinWash Compatible
Yes
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Drying Type
Eco Hybrid
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh (WD Only)
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
DRY PROGRAM
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wash Option
1ea
-
Rinse Option
1ea
-
Spin Option
-
-
Set up water temperature
Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Add Program
Yes
