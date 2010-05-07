Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10.5/7kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam+™

FV1450H2B

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY (KG)
10.5kg Washer / 7kg Dryer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
600 x 565 x 850 mm
KEY FEATURE
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Direct Drive
KEY FEATURE
TurboWash™360˚ – Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    10.5

  • Dry Capacity (kg)

    7

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Motor

    AI DD

  • Spin RPM

    1400

  • Body Color

    Black

  • Door Color

    Black Tempered Glass

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    600 x 565 x 850

  • Weight (Net)

    73

  • Depth with Door Open (D')

    620

  • Depth from back cover to door (D")

    1100

KEY FEATURES

  • TurboWash™

    Yes

  • Circulation Feature

    4way Spray

  • Steam™ (True/Spa/-)

    Steam+

  • TwinWash Compatible

    Yes

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    Eco Hybrid

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh (WD Only)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes

DRY PROGRAM

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Shirt Dry

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Option

    1ea

  • Rinse Option

    1ea

  • Spin Option

    -

  • Set up water temperature

    Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Add Program

    Yes

