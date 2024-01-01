Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 21KG WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer

WT2116SHB

WT2116SHB

Front view of the LG WashTower

Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a first-of-its-kind, integrated washer and dryer that deliver the things you need in life: fast, easy, smart, and style.

There is a Washtower in the center of the transparent glass building. There is an AI semiconductor chip on the bottom and it is connected to the Washtower.

A Tower of Laundry Innovation

Its built intelligence technology identifies optimal wash and dry cycles.

More Space to Inspire Your Space

Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.

A black LG Wash Tower is installed with shelving and a closet in a wall unit.

*Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.

Take Control with Center Control

An all-in-one control panel within reach - so intuitive, you'll wonder why it didn't exist before.

A woman is manipulating a product panel about the height of a waist.

LG WashTower™ with Center Control

A woman is manipulating the panel at the top of the product with her arms raised.

Conventional Stacked Washer and Dryer

Built-in Intelligence

Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG WashTower™.

There is a washing machine door. There is a laundry inside the door and a shirt icon above it.

AI DD™

Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies the most suitable pattern to handle your clothes with care.

This is an image of the product panel. Dryer's Duvet button and Washer's Duvet button are highlighted.

Smart Paring™

Thanks to Smart Paring™, washed clothes will be dried at the optimal cycle. Just press Start.

*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle has your back with 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.

  • Allergy Care by Washer

  • Allergy Care by Dryer

*Allergy Care cycle for washer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mite and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of Live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load

Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from five directions inside the door.

TurboWash™ 360

Get It All Done and Then Some

Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 30 minutes without compromising fabric protection.

*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.

  • Conventional

    Uncontrollable compressing Speed

  • LG Dual Inverter

    Controlled compressing Speed

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

An Energy-saving Way to Dry

Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.

Air is being purified through three filters in the condenser.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser*-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet while providing long-lasting performance with a 10-year warranty on the motor. Have peace of mind with the energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, backed by a 10-year warranty.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

wt2116shb
CAPACITY (KG)
21kg Washer/ 16kg Dryer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
700mm x 770mm x 1890mm
KEY FEATURE
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI / Technology
KEY FEATURE
30 minute wash with TurboClean 360

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes (Cotton)

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (WiFi)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Dryer)

    Black Steel

  • Body Color (Washer)

    Black Steel

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    16

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • Type

    WashTower™

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes (Cotton)

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Lifters

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes (washer)

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes (Steam+)

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

FEATURES (DRYER)

  • Type

    Condenser

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    156

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • [WT_WM]Cotton

    Yes

  • [WT_WM]Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • [WT_WM]Duvet

    Yes

  • [WT_WM]Hygiene (Sanitary)

    Yes

  • [WT_WM]Tub Clean

    Yes

  • [WT_WM]Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

  • [WT_DR]Cotton

    Yes

  • [WT_DR]Bedding Refresh

    Yes

  • [WT_DR]Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • [WT_DR]Duvet

    Yes

  • [WT_DR]Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (WiFi)

  • [WashTower] Smart Pairing

    Yes

