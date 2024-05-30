About :



LG XBOOM 3 VS 3 Open Style Dance Battle (“Dance Battle Competition”) is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) subject to the Terms & Condition herein.

This dance battle competition is a distinctive dance battle competition that provides dancers the opportunity to showcase the artistry and technique of the many styles and flairs of dance.

Up to thirty (30) dance crews /or groups will compete to be crowned “LG XBOOM 3 VS 3 Open Style Dance Battle” on 1st & 2nd June, 2024 at Karamunsing Event Space (Karamunsing Complex).



Participant Eligibility :

• The Dance Battle Competition is open to dance groups consisting of three (3) individuals only aged 18 years old and above.

• Participants must provide proof of age if requested by the organizer.



Dance Battle Registration :

• Dance groups must register online through the official given form for the LG XBOOM 3 VS 3 Open Style Dance Battle.

• No registration fee is required to participate in the Dance Battle Competition.

• Registration deadline will be on Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 5:00pm. Signing up early is strongly encouraged.

• Participants must ensure that the details provided in the form are true, accurate, current and complete. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the form submitted to us.

• LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this Dance Battle Competition and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect participant’s information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Prize forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Competition. By submitting your details and by participating in the Dance Battle Competition, participants agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of his/her personal information by LGE, its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Contest, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.



Dance Battle Format :

• Each participating group will have battle time up to 3 minutes to performance.

• The competition consist of multiple rounds, including pre-selections, quarterfinals, semi-finals, third-place playoff, and final. Competition will be held in a 3 vs 3 battle form.

1. Pre-selections (Day 1):

◦ 15 pairs of groups (randomly selected) battle against each other.

◦ No direct winners will be announced for each battle in this round.

◦ Judges will select the top teams to advance to Finale on Day 2.

2. Finale (Day 2):

◦ Top 16

Advancement: Winning teams proceed to the quarterfinals.

◦ Quarterfinal

Advancement: Winning teams proceed to semifinals

◦ Semifinals

Advancement: Winners advance to finals. Losers will compete for third place.

◦ Third-place Playoff

◦ Finals

• Winners at Final stage only shall stand a chance to win the Prize(s).

• Free Style Battle: Please make sure you have chosen your team’s representative prior to the start of the event. Each one vs one competitor will get the random song that the DJ selects for the battle. Each competitor will have 45 seconds to dance and perform. Competitors choose who goes first in each round on the spot. If no competitors decide to battle first, the EMCEE will select the order. Each judge have one vote during the battle rounds. If there is tie, the team have to compete one more round (one solo) to decide the winner. The judges will choose who won each round of the battle and crown the Freestyle Champion at the end of the battle.

• The Dance Battle Competition will follow an open-style technique, allowing groups to showcase a variety of dance styles including from hip-hop, locking, popping, contemporary, jazz, and to freestyles are accepted.

• The above Dance Battle format may vary and/or subject to changes at any stage of the competition by the Organizers depending on total number of total group registered and/or selected for each stage of battles.



Music and Choreography :

• The music will be curated and provided by the organizers to ignite dancer’s creativity and passion for dance.

• Inappropriate choreography are strictly prohibited and may result in disqualification.



Costumes and Props :

• Clothing too short and/or too tight will be scrutinized and may be deemed inappropriate especially for overexposure of certain areas of the body and/or age appropriateness. Judges will consider this when scoring.

• Costumes must not be too suggestive or revealing; low-cut tops, bare midriffs, backs, shoulders, or visible undergarments will not be permitted. Individuals with suggestive and/or revealing costumes will not be allowed to perform.

• All dancers must remain fully-clothed and appropriately dressed during the extent of the routine or face disqualification.

• Small hand props (props you can carry) are allowed as a part of your performance; however, as we have time limitations during the competition, you must be able to set up the props and take them off stage within a 30 second time frame (30 seconds to get on, 30 seconds to get off)

• No large scenery pieces are permitted.

• No props that looks like weapons are permitted.



Judging and Score Sheets :

• A panel of qualified judges will evaluate each performance and assign scores based on the established criteria(s) such as technique, performance, creativity, presentation, and overall impression and expressions from the dance performance.

• Judges' decisions are final and binding. LGE has no effect on the judge’s decisions and comments.

• LGE reserves the right to disqualify any entrant for tampering with the entry process, submitting an entry which is not in accordance with these Terms or if the entrant is engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardize the fair and proper conduct of the Dance Battle. LGE’s legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.



Prizes :

• Total Three (3) Dance Groups will be selected as winners. Prize(s) as listed below:-

Champion : One (1) unit LG XL7; One (1) unit LG XL5 and Cash Prize worth RM1,500.00

1st Runner Up : One (1) unit LG XL7 and Cash Prize worth RM1,000.00

2nd Runner Up : One (1)unit LG XL5 and Cash Prize RM500.00

• Prizes will be awarded to the top-performing groups in each category, as determined by the judges.

• Prize details will be announced prior to the competition.

• The Prize is not transferable or exchangeable. The Prize(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

• The participant understands and agrees that the prizes/gifts are awarded on “AS IS” and “AS AVAILABLE” basis. Any and all implied warranties (including but not limited to warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) do not apply to the prizes/gifts given away under the Competition.

• Delivery of the Prize item will be made available 1st July 2024 onwards.

• The Prize will be forfeited if Winner failed to be contacted. The Prize will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE.



Conditions of Participations :

• Sportsmanship: there is a “no tolerance policy” for bad sportsmanship by anyone at this competition; participants will be made responsible themselves for professional and respectful conduct throughout the LG XBOOM Dance Battle

• Any form of unsportsmanlike conduct or disruptive behavior may result in immediate disqualification.

• LGE have the right to dismiss your entry pertaining any of the following conditions:

i. Use of false or other people’s personal information for entry;

ii. Bulk entries using multiple groups/accounts;

• Entry may not contain sexually explicit or suggestive; unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;

i. Promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing);

ii. Promotes any activities that may appear unethical, illegal, unsafe or dangerous;

iii. Promotes any particular political agenda or message;

• Obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group;

• Defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

i. Communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill with which we wish to associate;

ii. Violates any applicable laws or regulations including, without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others’ computer or communication systems;

iii. Incomplete, indecipherable or incorrect entries are not eligible to win. Without limiting any other terms herein, you indemnify us for any breach of the above terms.

Liability :

• LGE is not liable for any injuries, accidents, or damages that may occur during the LG XBOOM 3 VS 3 Open Style Dance Battle.

• Participants are responsible for their own health and safety during rehearsals and performances.

• The participant hereby acknowledges and agrees to waive any of its rights, if any, to take legal action against the Organizers and that, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable laws, the Organizers shall have the right to seek damages or other remedies from the participant if the participant attempts to damage any products related to the Organizers or undermine the operation of this LG XBOOM 3 VS 3 Open Style Dance Battle in any way.

• Participants have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this LG XBOOM 3 VS 3 Open Style Dance Battle Competition and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

Photography and Videography :

• By participating in the LG XBOOM 3 VS 3 Open Style Dance Battle, groups grant the LGE the right to use photographs and videos of their performances. Copyright of all images/photos/videos of this Dance Battle Competition remains with the Participants. However, by participating in this Dance Battle Competition, Participants agree to grant LGE a perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, license to use, reproduce, copy, publicly display, sublicense, modify and fully exploit any photo submitted.

• Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

i. In connection with this Dance Battle Competition and/or LGE products;

ii. For the promotion and publicity of this Dance Battle Competition and/or LGE products;

• In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.

IMPORTANT: Other terms and conditions apply. Please visit https://www.lg.com/my/xboomdancebattle for LGE’s Promotion Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree with any of these terms and conditions for any reason, please do not participate in the Competition and do not submit any entry.