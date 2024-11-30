We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Draadloos geluid afspelen vanaf je mobiele telefoon met NFC en Bluetooth!
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Type Systeem
Micro systeem
-
Totaal vermogen
160W
-
Built in Subwoofer
Nee
-
EAN Code
8806084615428
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
Composiet
Ja
-
Component
Ja
-
AUX
Ja
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
iPod / iPhone compatible
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
Audio in - optisch
Nee
-
Audio in - coax
Nee
-
FLAC
Ja
GELUID
-
Dolby Digital
Nee
-
MP3 Optimizer
Ja
-
Natural/ Auto EQ
Ja/ja
-
Virtual surround
Nee
TUNER
-
FM
Ja
-
RDS
Ja
-
Geheugen
50
AFSPEELBARE FORMATEN
-
CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
MP3- / WMA CD
Ja
-
DVD ± R/RW
Nee
-
DivX
Nee
-
USB Host
Ja
-
USB Recording
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
