IPhone(4)/iPod mini docking station met 3W vermogen, Front Punching Metal Design, Portable in en Radio-/Alarm-/Klokfunctie.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Type Systeem
Docking Speaker
-
Totaal vermogen
3W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Scart
Nee
-
Composiet
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
AUX
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Nee
-
Portable In
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
iPod / iPhone compatible
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
Audio in - optisch
Nee
-
Audio in - coax
Nee
GELUID
-
Speakers
1,5W x 2Ch
-
Dolby Digital
Nee
-
XDSS Plus
Nee
-
MP3 Optimizer
Nee
-
Virtual surround
Nee
-
3D Stereo
Nee
-
Natural/ Auto EQ
Nee
DISPLAY
-
Display type
Negative LCD
TUNER
-
FM
Ja
-
RDS
Ja
-
Geheugen
6
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Ja
-
Dual Alarm / Snooze
Ja
-
DAB Plus / DAB
Ja
IPOD/IPHONE USB PLAY
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Ja
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
Ja
-
MP3P battery charching by USB
Ja
AFSPEELBARE FORMATEN
-
CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Nee
-
MP3- / WMA CD
Nee
-
DVD ± R/RW
Nee
-
DivX
Nee
-
USB Host
Ja
-
USB Recording
Nee
ACCESOIRES
-
Batterij
Ja
-
FM Antenne (75ohm)
Ja
