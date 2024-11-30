We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar voor TV met Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 kanaal DS75Q
Belangrijkste specs
-
Aantal kanalen
3.1.2
-
Output Power
380 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
Ja
-
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
Alle specificaties
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard
Ja
-
Music
Ja
-
Cinema
Ja
-
Clear Voice Pro
Ja
-
Sports
Ja
-
Game
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Ja
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Bluetooth Versie
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Ja
-
USB
1
-
Optisch
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Ja
-
Pass-through (4K)
Ja
-
HDR10
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Ja
-
CEC (Simplink)
Ja
GENERAL
-
Aantal kanalen
3.1.2
-
Aantal Speakers
8 EA
-
Output Power
380 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
GEMAK
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
Ja
DIMENSIES (WXHXD)
-
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
GEWICHT
-
Main
3,79 kg
-
Subwoofer
5,8 kg
-
Bruto Gewicht
13,7 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
Garantiebewijs
Ja
-
Optische Kabel
Ja
-
HDMI kabel
Ja
-
Muurbeugel
Ja
-
Remote Control
Ja
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
-
-
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
-
