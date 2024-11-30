We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DSN10YG
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Sound Bar AI ThinQ
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
1140 x 63 x 146
-
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
221 x 390 x 312.8
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Kit
Optioneel
-
Meredian technologie
Ja
-
Kleur
Dark Steel silver
-
Matching TV
55" - 65"
AUDIO
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
DTS: X
Ja
-
High Resolution Audio gecertificeerd
Ja, 24bit/192kHz
-
4K sound
Ja
-
4K Content compatible
Ja
-
Sound Up converter
Ja
-
Channel
5.1.2ch
-
Vermogen Soundbar + Subwoofer
570W
-
Vermogen Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Ja
-
Virtual Surround
Ja
-
Natural / Auto EQ
Ja
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
TV sound sync
Ja
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In-/out
3
-
USB
Ja
-
Optical
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
-
Google Assistant built in
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS Virtual: X
Nee
-
DTS: X
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Ja
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
-
OGG
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC(MPEG4 audio)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
