160W | Bluetooth | Natural Equalizer | Dolby Digital | DTS Digital surround sound
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Product Type
Soundbar
-
Draadloze subwoofer
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Totaal
160W
-
Front
80W x 2
-
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
NFC
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Virtual Surround
Ja
-
MP3 Optimizer
Ja
-
Natural / Auto EQ
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
DivX
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Soundbar
950x71x47
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
