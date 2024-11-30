We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SL6YF Soundbar | 3.1.2ch 420W | Wireless Subwoofer | DTS Virtual:X | Perfect match met >40" TV | cast built-in | FM radio built-in
SL6YF Soundbar | 3.1.2ch 420W | Wireless Subwoofer | DTS Virtual:X | Perfect match met >40" TV | cast built-in | FM radio built-in
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Soundbar
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
1060 x 57 x 85
-
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
171 x 393 x 248.5
-
Wireless Box + 2 Rear Speakers (SPJ4-S)
Compatible
-
Meredian technologie
Nee
-
Kleur
Dark Titan Silver
-
Matching TV
40" en groter
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Nee
-
DTS: X
Nee
-
High Resolution Audio gecertificeerd
Ja, 24bit/96kHz
-
4K sound
Nee
-
Sound Up converter
Nee
-
Channel
3.1.2ch
-
Vermogen Soundbar
420W
-
Vermogen Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Ja
-
Virtual Surround
Ja
-
Natural / Auto EQ
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
TV sound sync
Ja
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)
2
-
USB
Ja
-
Audio Optisch
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
WiFi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
FM tuner
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
Nee
AV FORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS Virtual: X
Ja
-
DTS X
Nee
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Nee
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Nee
-
FLAC
Ja
-
OGG
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC(MPEG4 audio)
Nee
-
AAC+
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente