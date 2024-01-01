We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19 Inch medische monitor 1280 x 1024
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
19
-
Aspect Ratio
4:5
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Anti-Glare
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
1280 x 1024
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.294 x 0.294
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
900:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Bit
8bit
VERBINDING
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
3G-SDI
NO
-
D-Sub
JA(1ea)
-
DVI-D
JA(1ea)
-
Onderdeel (Resolutie)
NO
-
Samenstelling (Resolutie)
NO
-
HDMI
JA(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
RS-232
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(1ea/ver3.0)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Auto Helderheid Sensor
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
HW Calibration
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
NO
-
Lighting
NO
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
Hot Key
NO
-
Presence Sensor
NO
-
Front Sensor
NO
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
NO
-
Failover Input Switch
NO
-
Focus View
NO
-
Light Box Mode
NO
-
Helderheid Stabilizatie
JA
-
Pathology Mode
NO
-
DICOM Compliant
JA
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Machanical Power Switch
NO
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
475 x 504 x 199
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
410 x 519.3 x 249.5
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
410 x 343.8 x 57.6
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
7.4
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
5.1
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
2.9
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
50W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Internal Power(PSU)
-
DC Output
24V, 2.1A
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
NO
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
DVI-D
JA
-
DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)
Black / 1.8m
-
D-Sub
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)
Black / 1.8m
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
JA
-
Qubyx
NO
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
-
RoHS
JA
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
NO
-
Vandal-proof
NO
-
KGMP
JA
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
JA
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
JA
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
JA
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
JA
-
FDA
Class I
-
ISO13485
JA
-
GMP
JA
-
WEEE
JA
-
MFDS
JA
-
REACH
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
