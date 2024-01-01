About Cookies on This Site

LG 31.5'' 4K IPS Chirurgische monitor

LG 31.5'' 4K IPS Chirurgische monitor

32HL710S-W

LG 31.5'' 4K IPS Chirurgische monitor

32HL710S-W

Groot beeldscherm voor chirurgische precisie2

4K chirurgisch beeldscherm

Groot beeldscherm voor chirurgische precisie

LG 4K chirurgische monitor met hoge resolutie met de innovatieve technologie van LG biedt nauwkeurigheid, gebruikersgemak en betrouwbaarheid voor precieze chirurgie.

Verbeterde nauwkeurigheid met breed beeld2

31.5-inch 4K IPS

Verbeterde nauwkeurigheid met breed beeld

Met een 31,5-inch 4K IPS-scherm biedt de LG chirurgische monitor visueel comfort voor het bekijken van nauwkeurige beelden met anderen vanuit elke hoek. Het vermindert dus het risico van misperceptie en helpt om betere resultaten te produceren.
Verbeterde nauwkeurigheid met breed beeld2

sRGB 115% (Zone), Meer dan 99% (Dekking)

De 32HL710S, ondersteunt sRGB 115% (zone) en meer dan 99% (dekking) met de standaard DICOM deel 14, is ontworpen voor nauwkeurige kleurherkenning en diepteperceptie tijdens invasieve chirurgie. Hiermee kunnen chirurgen nauwkeurige, realistische beelden bekijken en precieze chirurgie uitvoeren.
Helderheidstabilisatie2

Helderheidstabilisatie

LG chirurgische monitor met helderheidstabilisatie kan een constante helderheid behouden. De sensor meet zorgvuldig de achtergrondverlichting en de lokale lichtomstandigheden. Vervolgens wordt de juiste helderheid voor de chirurgische procedure geoptimaliseerd.
Geen HDR10 vs. HDR10

HDR10-ondersteuning

LG chirurgische monitor is ontworpen om samen te werken met HDR-ondersteunde medische apparaten zoals endoscoopcamera's. Het kan afbeeldingen van apparaten levendig weergeven zonder zwart in donkere gebieden te verpletteren.

Meerdere signalen op een scherm2

PBP, PIP en Multi-input

Meerdere signalen op een scherm

De 32HL710S ondersteunt maximaal 4PBP, PIP en uitgebreide poorten, zodat u meerdere signalen van verschillende apparaten op één scherm kunt zien. U kunt een combinatiescherm instellen van de endoscopische video van de endoscopische camera, de beelden met vitale functies en de fluoroscopische beelden.
Vind de perfecte bedieningsweergave2
Spiegelen en Draaien

Vind de perfecte bedieningsweergave

De 32HL710S met Mirror en Rotate-functies helpt u bij het instellen van het perfect geoptimaliseerde bedieningsaanzicht voor het verbeteren van uw gemak in de operatiekamer. U kunt het 180 graden geroteerde beeld of het spiegelbeeld selecteren dat u wilt zien.
Stof- en waterbestendig2

Stof- en waterbestendig

Om te zorgen voor bescherming tegen contact met objecten zoals bloed of lichaamsvocht, zijn LG chirurgische monitoren reinigbaar en duurzaam, met ratings van IP35 aan de voorkant en IP32 op de behuizing behalve de voorkant, waardoor ze vanuit elke richting worden beschermd.
Printen

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Beschermings Glas(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

VERBINDING

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    JA

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    JA(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Onderdeel (Resolutie)

    NO

  • Samenstelling (Resolutie)

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    JA(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • RS-232

    JA

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver2.0)

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • Auto Helderheid Sensor

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • PIP

    JA

  • PBP

    2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • Hot Key

    JA(2keys)

  • Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Front Sensor

    NO

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    JA

  • Failover Input Switch

    JA

  • Focus View

    NO

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Helderheid Stabilizatie

    JA

  • Pathology Mode

    NO

  • DICOM Compliant

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    NO

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x 100 & 100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

  • Machanical Power Switch

    JA

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    17.4

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    NO

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    12.4

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    120W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 6.32A

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)

    JA

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    JA

  • Qubyx

    NO

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • RoHS

    JA

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    IP35/IP32

  • Vandal-proof

    IK06

  • KGMP

    JA

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • FDA

    Class I

  • ISO13485

    JA

  • GMP

    JA

  • WEEE

    JA

  • MFDS

    JA

  • REACH

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

