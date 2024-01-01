We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
leeszaal
12MP Diagnostisch31HN713D
3MP Diagnostisch21HK512D
8MP klinisch onderzoek27HJ713C
8MP Diagnostisch32HL512D
31HN713D
31-inch 12MP-
diagnosemonitor
- 31-inch 12MP (4200x2800) IPS-scherm
- 1200cd/m², sRGB meer dan 97% (dekking)
- Modus met meerdere resoluties (12/6MP)
- Pathologie-modus, Focus View-modus
- Verlichting (omlaag/achter), 6 sneltoetsen
21HK512D
21.3-inch 3MP-
diagnosemonitor
- 21.3-inch 3MP (2048x1536) IPS-scherm
- 1000 cd/m² (normaal), NTSC 72% (dekking)
- Automatische luminantiesensor, aanwezigheidssensor
- Zelfkalibratie met ingebouwde sensor
- Kantel-/draai-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
27HJ713C
27-inch 8MP
klinische monitor
- 27-inch 8MP (3840x2160) IPS-scherm
- 350cd/m² (normaal), sRGB meer dan 99% (dekking)
- Helderheidsstabilisatie
- 3-zijdig virtueel randloos ontwerp
- Kantel-/draai-/zwenk-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
32HL512D
31.5-inch 8MP-
diagnosemonitor
- 31.5-inch 8MP (3840x2160) IPS-scherm
- 450cd/m², DCI-P3 98%(CIE1976)
- Modus met meerdere resoluties (8/6/4 MP)
- Pathologie-modus
- 4-zijdig virtueel randloos ontwerp