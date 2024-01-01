About Cookies on This Site

LG Medical Display-logo Ongeëvenaarde precisie

Room Visual

leeszaal

31HN713D, 27HJ713C, 21HK512D en 32HL512D bevinden zich op het bureau in de leeszaal
31HN713D is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven 21HK512D is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven 27HJ713C is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven 32HL512D is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

12MP Diagnostisch31HN713D

3MP Diagnostisch21HK512D

8MP klinisch onderzoek27HJ713C

8MP Diagnostisch32HL512D

31HN713D is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

31HN713D 31-inch 12MP-
diagnosemonitor

  • 31-inch 12MP (4200x2800) IPS-scherm
  • 1200cd/m², sRGB meer dan 97% (dekking)
  • Modus met meerdere resoluties (12/6MP)
  • Pathologie-modus, Focus View-modus
  • Verlichting (omlaag/achter), 6 sneltoetsen
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
21HK512D is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

21HK512D 21.3-inch 3MP-
diagnosemonitor

  • 21.3-inch 3MP (2048x1536) IPS-scherm
  • 1000 cd/m² (normaal), NTSC 72% (dekking)
  • Automatische luminantiesensor, aanwezigheidssensor
  • Zelfkalibratie met ingebouwde sensor
  • Kantel-/draai-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
27HJ713C is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

27HJ713C 27-inch 8MP
klinische monitor

  • 27-inch 8MP (3840x2160) IPS-scherm
  • 350cd/m² (normaal), sRGB meer dan 99% (dekking)
  • Helderheidsstabilisatie
  • 3-zijdig virtueel randloos ontwerp
  • Kantel-/draai-/zwenk-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
32HL512D is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

32HL512D 31.5-inch 8MP-
diagnosemonitor

  • 31.5-inch 8MP (3840x2160) IPS-scherm
  • 450cd/m², DCI-P3 98%(CIE1976)
  • Modus met meerdere resoluties (8/6/4 MP)
  • Pathologie-modus
  • 4-zijdig virtueel randloos ontwerp
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure

Operatiekamer

32HL714S, 27HJ710S en 27HK510S bevinden zich in de operatiekamer
32HL714S is geïnstalleerd om de functies van de kogel te activeren en weer te geven 27HJ710S is geïnstalleerd om de functies van de kogel te activeren en weer te geven Er zijn twee 27HK510S-monitoren geïnstalleerd om kogel te activeren en te laten zien

4K chirurgisch32HL714S

4K chirurgisch27HJ710S

Full HD chirurgisch27HK510S

productafbeelding van 32HL714S

32HL714S 31.5-inch 4K
chirurgische monitor

  • 31.5-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS-scherm
  • 800cd/m² (normaal), sRGB 115% (oppervlak)
  • Responstijd van 5 ms (ingesteld op 'sneller')
  • HDR 10, HDR-effect, 12G-SDI-ondersteuning
  • Spiegel- en rotatiemodus, tot 4 PBP/PIP
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
productafbeelding van 27HJ710S

27HJ710S 27-inch 4K
chirurgische monitor
* FDA 510(k) (klasse I)

  • 27-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS-scherm
  • 800 cd/m² (normaal), sRGB 115% (oppervlak)
  • Responstijd van 5 ms (ingesteld op 'sneller')
  • Failover-ingangsschakelaar
  • IP35 (voor) en IP32 (overige klanten)
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
productafbeelding van 27HK510S

27HK510S 27-inch Full HD
chirurgische monitor

  • 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-scherm
  • 1000 cd/m² (normaal), sRGB 115% (oppervlak)
  • Responstijd van 5 ms (snellere instelling)
  • Failover-ingangsschakelaar
  • IP35 (voor) en IP32 (behalve voor)
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure

Adviesruimte

De 27HJ712C-monitor bevindt zich op het bureau in de consultancyruimte
27HJ712C is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

8MP klinisch onderzoek27HJ712C

productafbeelding van 27HJ712C

27HJ712C 27-inch 8MP
klinische monitor

  • 27-inch 8MP (3840x2160) IPS-scherm
  • 350cd/m² (normaal), sRGB meer dan 99% (dekking)
  • Helderheidsstabilisatie
  • 3-zijdig virtueel randloos ontwerp
  • Kantel-/draai-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure

RÖNTGENKAMER

17HK701G-W en 14HK701G-W bevinden zich in de röntgenkamer
17HK710G-W is geïnstalleerd in bedtype en toont de kenmerken van de opsommingstekens 14HK701G-W is geïnstalleerd om het type standaard te gebruiken en de kenmerken van opsommingstekens weer te geven

17 x 17 draadloos17HK701G-W

14 x 17 draadloos14HK701G-W

productafbeelding van 17HK701G

17HK701G-W 17x17-inch bekabelde/draadloze
digitale röntgendetector

  • Op A-SI/ CSI gebaseerde flat-panel detector
  • 3072 x 3072 pixels, 140㎛ pixelpitch
  • 16-bits A/D-conversie
  • Beeldacquisitie binnen 2 sec. (Bedraad), 2,5 sec.
  • DRAADLOOS
  • IP53, lichtgewicht 3,4 kg
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
productafbeelding van 14HK701G

14HK701G-W 14x17-inch bekabelde/draadloze
digitale röntgendetector

  • Op A-SI/ CSI gebaseerde flat-panel detector
  • 2500 x 3052 pixels, 140㎛ pixelpitch
  • 16-bits A/D-conversie
  • Beeldacquisitie binnen 2 sec. (Bedraad), 2,5 sec.
  • DRAADLOOS
  • IP53, lichtgewicht 2,95 kg
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure

TELERADIOLOGIE

De 32HL512D-monitor bevindt zich op het bureau in de kamer
De 32HL512D-monitor bevindt zich op het bureau in de kamer

8MP Diagnostisch32HL512D

productafbeelding van 32HL512D

32HL512D 31.5-inch 8MP-
diagnosemonitor

  • 31.5-inch 8MP (3840x2160) IPS-scherm
  • 450cd/m², DCI-P3 98%(CIE1976)
  • Modus met meerdere resoluties (8/6/4 MP)
  • Pathologie-modus
  • 4-zijdig virtueel randloos ontwerp
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
Ondek het volledig assortiment
Vraag een Live-demo aan

Waarom
LG Medical Display

Til uw medisch display naar
een hoger niveau

Videominiatuur : Introductie tot chirurgische monitors van LG & DXD

Als marktleider op het gebied van hoogwaardige monitoren beschikt LG Electronics tot unieke technieken die diagnose stelling binnen de medische industrie kan optimaliseren. Door de innovaties van LG medische monitoren te implementeren binnen uw bedrijf, zullen medische werknemers de voordelen op het gebied van verbeterde perceptie en interpretatie ervaren.

Zie het volledige assortiment
van LG Medical Display

MONITOR VOOR KLINISCHE BEOORDELING

Video thumbnail : LG Medical Display Clinical Review Monitor : 27HJ712C, 27HJ713C, 19HK312C LG Medical Display Clinical Review Monitor :
27HJ712C, 27HJ713C, 19HK312C
Monitor voor klinische beoordeling
Voor nauwkeurige klinische beoordeling

LG Clinical Review-monitoren bieden stabiele helderheid en brede kijkhoeken voor het weergeven van nauwkeurige medische beelden.

8MP ( 3840 x 2160 ) 27-inch 8MP 27-inch
1.3MP ( 1280 x 1024 ) 19-inch 1.3MP 19-inch

DIAGNOSTISCHE MONITOR

Miniatuur van video: LG Diagnostic Monitor voor Mammo LG Diagnostic Monitor voor Mammo
Diagnostische monitor
Voor professionele diagnose

Met de diagnostische monitoren van LG kunnen medische professionals zelfs delicate details gemakkelijk onderscheiden.

12MP ( 4200 x 2800 ) 31-inch 12MP 31-inch
8MP ( 3840 x 2160 ) 31.5-inch 8MP 31.5-inch
3MP ( 2048 x 1536 ) 21.3-inch 3MP 21.3-inch

CHIRURGISCHE MONITOR

Videominiatuur : Introductie tot chirurgische monitors van LG Introductie tot chirurgische monitors van LG
LG chirurgische monitor
Ideaal scherm voor gedetailleerde chirurgie

Ga met uiterste precisie aan de slag met uitstekende beeldkwaliteit, bruikbaarheid en precisie.

4K ( 3840 x 2160 )
32-inch 4K 32-inch
27-inch 4K 27-inch
Full HD ( 1920 x 1080 ) 27-inch Full HD 27-inch

DIGITALE RÖNTGENDETECTOR

Videominiatuur : Introductie tot digitale röntgendetectoren van LG Introductie tot digitale röntgendetectoren van LG
Digitale röntgendetector van
LG Meer details bij lagere
dosis in elk röntgenbeeld

Krijg betere diagnostische beelden bij een lagere stralingsdosis voor de patiënt.

BEKABELD / DRAADLOOS
14 * 17 inch BEKABELD / DRAADLOOS 14 * 17 inch
17 * 17 inch BEKABELD / DRAADLOOS 17 * 17 inch
BEDRAAD 17 * 17 inch BEDRAAD 17 * 17 inch

Meer informatie over LG Medical Display.

WHITEPAPER

De whitepaper onderzoekt de voordelen van de ingebouwde pathologie-modus
binnen de medische industrie.

REINIGINGSGIDS

Een gedetailleerde gids voor het schoonmaken van medische monitoren met
antimicrobiele eigenschappen om de monitor te beschermen.

Vraag een Live-demo aan

Claim nu uw presoonlijke online demostratie!
Vul het onderstaande formulier in met uw gegevens zodat we u een live demo via de e-mail kunnen toesturen. Onze exerts geven u graag in het Engels uitleg over de LG medische monitoren.

Vind een totaaloplossing
met LG Business

De medische medewerker ziet het scherm van het LG Medical-display LG Cloud Device
medical staffers in a conference and see the screen from LG probeam. LG ProBeam
medical staffers in a conference and see the screen from LG probeam. LG Monitors & Laptops
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 