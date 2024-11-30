We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interne Blu-ray Disc Rewriter & DVD-ROM Rewriter met Serial ATA en Lightscribe disc labeling.
Alle specificaties
PRODUCT TYPE
-
BLU-RAY DISC REWRITER intern
Ja
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type interface
Serial ATA
-
SecureDisc-compatibel
Nee
-
LightScribe-compatibel
Ja
AANDRIJVING
-
Intern/extern
Internal
-
Mac-compatibel
Ja
-
Ondersteuning van Blu-Ray™
Ja
LEESSNELHEID
-
BD-ROM (SL/DL)
2x, 4x CLV, 8xCAV / 2x,4x CLV
-
BD-R (SL/DL)
4x CLV
-
BD-RE (SL/DL)
2x/ 2x CLV
-
BDMV (AACS-compatibele disc)
4.8x CAV
-
DVD-ROM (SL/DL)
16x / 8x CAV
-
DVD-R (SL/DL)
12x / 8x CAV
-
DVD-RW (SL/DL)
10x CAV / Not support
-
DVD+R (SL/DL)
12x / 8x CAV
-
DVD+RW (SL/DL)
10x CAV / Not support
-
DVD-RAM
2x, 3x ZCLV, 3x-5x PCAV
-
DVD-video (CSS-compatibele disc) (SL/DL)
8x CAV (SL/DL)
-
CD-R/RW/ROM
40x CAV
-
CD-DA (DAE)
40x CAV
-
80 mm CD
16x CAV
SCHRIJFSNELHEID
-
BD-R
2x, 4x CLV, 8xCAV
-
BD-R DL
2x,4x CLV
-
BD-RE
2x
-
BD-RE DL
2x CLV
-
DVD-R
2x, 4x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x PCAV, 16x CAV
-
DVD-R DL
2x, 4x CLV
-
DVD-RW
1x, 2x, 4x, 6x CLV
-
DVD-RAM
2x, 3x CLV, 3-5x PCAV
-
DVD+R
2.4x, 4x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x PCAV, 16x CAV
-
DVD+R DL
2.4x, 4x CLV
-
DVD+RW
2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV
-
CD-R
8x, 16x CLV, 24x, 32x PCAV, 40xCAV
AFMETINGEN
-
Gewicht (g)
1.5kg
