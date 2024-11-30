We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Koel/Vries combinatie Wit, voorzien van No Frost, Multi Air Flow koeling, Kinderslot, ijs/vrieslade zuivelvak en Bioshield.
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Koelkasttype
No frost de luxe
-
Totaal
303
-
Energieverbruik (kW per jaar)
385
-
Inhoud totaal (koel-/vriesgedeelte)
692 (419 / 273)
-
Afmetingen BxHxD (mm/kg)
595x1710x617 (69)
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Deurafwerking
Platinum silver
-
Handgreep
Aluminium (Verticaal lang)
-
Display
Magic Touch (Wit LED)
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
nee / nee
-
Soft touch home bar
nee
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
Kanteldeur
Ja
-
Vacuüm fresh
nee
-
Moist balance crisper
nee
-
Opti temp zone
Nee
KOELGEDEELTE
-
Legplanken
3
-
Zuivelvak
ja
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Lades
2
-
Deur gemonteerde ijsmachine
Dun (ijs in de deur)
