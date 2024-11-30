We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beste uit de test Consumentenbond 2011, Altijd zuinig, Beste Koelprestatie, Langdurige houdbaarheid
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Koelkasttype
Combinatie
-
Energieverbruik (kW per jaar)
237
-
Optimale prestatie bij omgevingstemperaturen °C
10 - 43
-
Inhoud totaal (koel-/vriesgedeelte)
343 (228/115)
-
Linear Compressor
ja
-
Koelsysteem
Total No Frost
-
Multi airflow (koel- / vriesgedeelte)
ja / ja
-
No plumbing
nee
-
Afmetingen BxHxD (mm/kg)
595x1850x671 (93)
-
Geluidsnivea (db)
41
-
Alarm openstaande deur
ja
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Deurafwerking
New silver
-
Kastafwerking
PCM
-
Handgreep
Aluminium (Kort)
-
Display
Groen 88
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
nee / nee
-
Kinderslot
ja
-
Express vriezer
ja
-
Bioshield (antibacteriele dichting)
ja
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
Kanteldeur
Ja
-
Verlichting
Dual tower LED
-
V Fresh
nee
-
Moist balance crisper
ja
-
Digitale sensoren
5
-
Accessoires
Eier-rek
-
Blikken rek
nee
-
Lucht hygiene filter
nee
KOELGEDEELTE
-
Legplanken
2
-
Zuivelvak
ja
-
Flessenrek
ja (half wire)
-
Deurvakken
3
-
Groentelades
1
-
0 Graden zone / Vleeslade
ja
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Lades
ja (2x halve, 2x volledig)
-
Twist ijsmaker
ja
EXTRA GARANTIE
-
10 jaar garantie op de linear compressor
Ja, naast standaard 2 jaar fabrieksgarantie
