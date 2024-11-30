We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Koel-vries combinatie | 323L inhoud | Super Freezing
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Belangrijkste specs
-
Totaal inhoud (L)
304
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 1 860 x 590
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
194
-
Energielabel
D
-
Compressor type
[ODM model] Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nee
-
Afwerking (deur)
Zilver
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIE
-
Type product
B/Vriezer
-
Standaard/Blad Diepte
Bladdiepte
-
Energielabel
D
CAPACITEIT
-
Totaal inhoud (L)
304
-
Inhoud diepvriezer (L)
97
-
Inhoud koelkast (L)
207
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Intern LED-scherm
Ja (Dot-LED display aan binnenzijde)
-
Express Freeze
Ja
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)
64,8
-
Productgewicht (kg)
59,5
-
Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)
1 860
-
Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)
1 860
-
Diepte zonder deur (mm)
525
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 1 860 x 590
KENMERKEN
-
DoorCooling+
Nee
-
LINEAR Cooling
Nee
IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM
-
Ijsmaker_Handleiding
Normale ijsbak
-
Dispenser voor alleen water
Nee
-
Automatische ijsmaker
Nee
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Deur (materiaal)
PCM
-
Afwerking (deur)
Zilver
-
Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)
Nee
-
Type handvat
Horizontale pocket
PRESTATIES
-
Compressor type
[ODM model] Inverter Compressor
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
194
-
Klimaatklasse
SN-T
-
Geluidsvermogen (dB)
35
-
Geluidsvermogen (gradering)
B
KOELKAST GEDEELTE
-
Deurmand_transparant
3
-
Koelkastlicht
LED bovenkant
-
Schap_Gehard glas
3
-
Groentecompartiment
Ja (1)
-
Flessenrek (wijn)
Nee
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Nee
-
Multi-Air Flow
Ja
-
Opklapbaar legplateau
Nee
-
Pure N Fresh
Nee
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Nee
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nee
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806084501325
VRIEZER GEDEELTE
-
Lade_vriezer
3 transparant
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
