LG gram 14" Ultra-lichtgewicht met 16:10 IPS anti-weerspiegeling display en Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor

Specs

LG gram 14" Ultra-lichtgewicht met 16:10 IPS anti-weerspiegeling display en Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor

14Z90Q-G.AR56N

LG gram 14" Ultra-lichtgewicht met 16:10 IPS anti-weerspiegeling display en Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor

14Z90Q-G.AR56N
Alle specificaties

INFO

  • Productcategorie

    gram

  • Jaar

    Y22

SYSTEEM

  • Processor

    Intel 12th Generation i7-1260P

  • Besturingssysteem

    Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro, niet-besturingssysteem

  • Grafisch

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

SCHERM

  • Grootte (inch)

    14 inch

  • Grootte (cm)

    35,5 cm

  • Resolutie

    WUXGA (1920*1200)

  • Schermtype

    IPS Non Touch

  • Paneel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-weerspiegeling

  • Helderheid

    350 nit

  • Kleurengamma

    DCI-P3 99% (typisch, min. 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (typ.)

OPSLAG

  • Geheugen

    8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

  • SDD

    512GB

  • HDD

    Nee

  • MMC-slot

    Micro SD

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • Draadloos

    Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 met RJ45-adapter

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • TV-tuner

    Nee

  • Webcam

    FHD IR-webcam met dubbele microfoon (gezichtsherkenning)

  • Audio

    HD-audio met DTS X Ultra

  • Luidspreker

    Stereoluidspreker 1,5W x 2

BEVEILIGING

  • Beveiliging

    HDD-beveiliging, fTPM/HW TPM (optie), Veilige modus (Wemcam & MIC uit Hot key) Slim Kensington lock

INVOERAPPARAAT

  • Toetsenbord

    Volledige grootte 79 toetsen (VS) / 80 toetsen (VK) / 83 toetsen (Japan), Toetsenbord met achtergrondverlichting

  • Aanwijsapparaat

    Precisie touchpad met scrol- en gebaarfunctie (afmetingen: 111,6 x 69,6 mm)

INGANG/UITGANGSPOORT

  • HP-uit

    4-polige headset, amerikaans type

  • USB Type-A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type-C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, met USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • DC-in

    Ja

  • RJ45

    Ja

BATTERIJ

  • Capaciteit

    72 Wh

ACCESSOIRE

  • AC-adapter

    65W, Type-C PD-adapter
    - Muurbevestiging 'I'-type voor Korea, wit/zwart
    - Desktoptype behalve Korea, wit/zwart, met netsnoer

THERMISCH

  • Thermisch

    Mega cooling 4.0

KNOP

  • Knop

    Aan/uit-knop zonder vingerafdruk

LED

  • Led

    Voeding, DC-ingang, Caps Lock, webcam

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

  • Afmeting (mm)

    312 x 213,9 x 16,8 mm

  • Afmeting (inch)

    12,28 x 8,42 x 0,66"

  • Gewicht (kg)

    999 gram

  • Gewicht (lbs)

    2,2 lbs

KLEUR

  • Kleur

    Charcoal gray

VOORGEÏNSTALLEERDE SOFTWARE

  • LG Security Center (alleen Korea, inbegrepen in Update Center)

    Nee

  • LG Support Center (alleen Korea)

    Nee

  • LG PC Care (alleen Korea)

    Nee

  • LG snelstartgids, LG probleemoplossing

    Nee

  • LG Leesmodus

    Nee

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    Nee

  • LG Power Manager

    Nee

  • LG Chatbot (alleen Korea)

    Nee

  • Microsoft Office 2016 (30 dagen proefversie)

    Ja

  • DTS X:Ultra

    Ja

  • Virtoo door LG (geselecteerde landen)

    Ja

  • Nebo voor LG

    Nee

  • Alexa voor pc (VS, VK, Canada, Japan)

    Ja

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 dagen proefversie)

    Ja

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    Ja

  • LG Smart Assistant

    Ja

  • LG PC Care (alleen Korea)

    Ja

  • LG pc-handleidingen

    Ja

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Ja

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Ja

  • PCmover Professional

    Ja

  • Nieuwe achtergrond

    Ja

  • Wacom-notities

    Nee

  • Bamboe Papier

    Nee

  • Instellingen LG Pen

    Nee

ACCESSOIRE

  • Accessoire

    USB-C naar RJ45-adapter (B2B-optie)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

