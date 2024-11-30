We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16" Ultra-lichtgewicht met 16:10 IPS-scherm en Intel® Evo™ platform
Alle specificaties
BESTURINGSSYSTEEM
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
PROCESSOR
-
Processor
Intel 11e generatie i7 (Quad Core) i7-1165G7
-
Kloksnelheid
2,80 GHz
-
Kloksnelheid (Turbo)
4,70 GHz
-
Cache
L3-cache 12 MB
WERKGEHEUGEN
-
Capaciteit
16GB
-
Snelheid
LPDDR4X 4266 MHz
-
Configuratie
On-Board(16GB)
SCHERM
-
Afmetingen
16,0" (40,6cm)
-
Resolutie
WQXGA (2560 × 1600)
-
Schermtype
IPS
VIDEOKAART
-
Videokaart
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
OPSLAG(SSD)
-
Capaciteit
512GB
-
Interface
NVMeTM
-
Configuratie
512GB x 1
-
Extra SSD slot
Ja
COMMUNICATIE
-
Draadloos
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201
-
Bluetooth®
Bluetooth® 5.1
WEBCAM
-
Webcam
HD Webcam
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
2,0 W x 2
-
Geluidseffect
DTS: X Ultra
-
Ingebouwde slimme versterker
Ja
-
Mic.
Dubbele microfoon
TOETSENBORD
-
Aantal toetsen
97 toetsen
-
Numeriek toetsenbord
Nee
-
Toesten verlicht
Ja
TOUCHPAD
-
Touchpad
Precisie touchpad met scrol- en gebaarfunctie
ONTWERP
-
Militaire norm (duurzaamheid)
Ja (MIL-STD-810G)
-
Materiaal
Magnesium legering
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI-uit
x1
-
USB4 type-C™ + Thunderbolt 4
x2
-
USB 3.2 (Type A)
x2
-
Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
x1
UFS/MICROSD-KAARTSLEUF
-
UFS/microSD-kaartsleuf
x1
VINGERAFDRUKSCANNER
-
Vingerafdrukscanner
Ja
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit
80 Wh
-
Type
Lithium-ion
AC-ADAPTER
-
AC-adapter
65W, Type-C PD-adapter
AFMETING
-
Afmeting
355,9 x 243,4 x 16,8 mm
AFMETING INCLUSIEF DOOS
-
Afmeting inclusief doos
469 x 291 x 60 mm (2,15kg)
GEWICHT
-
Gewicht
1.190g
KLEUR
-
Kleur
Zwart
SOFTWARE
-
LG Control Center
Ja
-
LG Update Center
Ja
-
LG Leesmodus
Ja
-
LG On Screen Display
Ja
-
LG Easy Guide
Ja
-
LG Probleemoplossing
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
