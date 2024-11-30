Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Productinformatieblad
24MK600M

24" Full HD 3-zijdig vrijwel randloos ontwerp IPS-scherm

(1)
FUNCTIE

  • Multi - Afmetingen (Inch/cm)

    23,8“/60,4cm

  • Multi - Type paneel

    IPS Randloos aan 3 zijden

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7M kleuren

  • Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)

    0,2745 x 0,2745

  • Multi - Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Multi - Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Multi - Helderheid (std.)

    250cd/m2 (gew.) 200cd/m2 (min.)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1 (gew.)

  • Multi - (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi - Responstijd (aan/uit)

    Nee

  • Multi - Responstijd (GTG)

    5ms (sneller)

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti - weerspiegeling, 3H

  • Multi - Gebogen

    Nee

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Ja (1ea)

  • Signaalingang - DVI-D

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    Ja (2ea)

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - USB - C

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - USB - hub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achter (horizontaal)

  • Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Mic-in

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Andere

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Audio-uitgang-Lijnuitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Andere

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achter (horizontaal)

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Nee

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

VOEDING

  • Ingang/uitgang - Type

    Adapter

  • Ingang/uitgang - Invoer

    100 - 240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Ingang/uitgang - Uitgang

    19V/1.3A

  • Consumption - Normale inschakeling (std.)

    17,5W

  • Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)

    Minder dan 0,3W

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    Minder dan 0,3W

FREQUENTIE

  • D-sub - H-frequentie

    30 ~ 83 kHz

  • D-sub - V-frequentie

    56 ~ 75 Hz

  • D-sub - Max resolutie/Hz

    1920 x 1080/60Hz

  • DVI-D - H-frequentie

    Nee

  • DVI-D - V-frequentie

    Nee

  • DVI-D - Max resolutie/Hz

    Nee

  • HDMI - H-frequentie

    30 ~ 83 kHz

  • HDMI - V-frequentie

    56 ~ 75 Hz

  • HDMI - Max resolutie/Hz

    1920 x 1080/75Hz

  • DisplayPort - H-frequentie

    Nee

  • DisplayPort - V-frequentie

    Nee

  • DisplayPort - Max resolutie/Hz

    Nee

  • USB-C - H-frequentie

    Nee

  • USB-C - V-frequentie

    Nee

  • USB-C- Max resolutie/Hz

    Nee

RESOLUTIE

  • PC - D-sub

    1920 x 1080

  • PC - Digitaal (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

  • PC - Displaypoort en USB - C

    Nee

  • Video - HDMI

    1080P

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Volledige OSD-knop - Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1

  • Volledige OSD-knop - Toetstype

    Joystick

  • Volledige OSD-knop - LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Nee

  • Volledige OSD-knop - LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Nee

  • Volledige OSD-knop - [ Toetslocatie ]

    Onder

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    18

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    Aangepast, reader, kleurzwakte, foto, cinema, game

  • Afbeelding - Originele verhouding

    Breedbeeld/Origineel

  • Afbeelding - Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - Zwartniveau

    JA

  • Afbeelding - DFC

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - PIP/PBP (HW)

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Andere

    Nee

  • Geluid - Maxx Audio

    Nee

  • Geluid - Andere

    Nee

  • Kleur - Gammabeheer

    Ja

  • Kleur - Kleurtemperatuur

    Ja

  • Kleur - R/G/B-kleurenbeheer

    Ja

  • Kleur - Andere

    Nee

  • Gaming - 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Nee

  • Gaming - Adaptive Sync

    Ja (FreesyncTM)

  • Gaming - Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Gaming - DAS - modus

    Ja

  • Gaming - Dradenkruis

    Ja

  • Gaming - Reactietijdregeling

    Ja

  • Gaming - Andere

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Automatische stand-by

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - DDC/CI

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - HDCP (alleen digitale poort)

    Ja (Ver 1.4)

  • Speciale functies - Automatische aanpassing (alleen D-sub)

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - OSD-vergrendeling

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Mechanische schakelaar

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Andere

    Nee

  • SW-toepassing - Ware kleurenzoeker

    Nee

  • SW-toepassing - Ware kleuren Pro

    Nee

  • SW-toepassing - Dual Controller

    Nee

  • SW-toepassing - On Screen Control

    Ja (2.0)

  • SW-toepassing - Andere

    Nee

KLEUR

  • Voorkant

    Mat zwart

  • Achterklep

    Mat zwart

  • Standaard

    Mat zwart

  • Voet

    Mat zwart

  • Andere

    Nee

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (mm)

    Nee

  • Draaien

    Nee

  • Wandmontage (mm)

    75 x 75

  • Andere

    Nee

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (met standaard)

    539,1 x 182 x 415,3

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (zonder standaard)

    539,1 x 66,5 x 321,5

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Doos

    611 x 391 x 139

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)

    75 x 75

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Set (met standaard)

    3.1

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)

    2.8

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Doos

    4.3

  • Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    675/1,500/1,700

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Geen

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handgreep

    Uitsparing voor hand

AFWERKING/ACCESSOIRE - STANDAARD

  • TCO

    Nee

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nee

  • TUV-GS

    Nee

  • TUV-TYPE

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • ErP

    Ja

  • ISO13406-2

    Nee

  • EPEAT

    Ja

  • Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard

    Nee

  • Windows

    Win10

  • VCCI (Japan)

    Nee

  • Andere (KC,CCC)

    Ja (Korea, China)

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    Optie

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB

    Nee

  • Display Port

    NEE

  • Standaardbehuizing, voet

    Ja

  • Kabelhouder

    Nee

  • Andere

    CD, Handleiding, ESG

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

