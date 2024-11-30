24" Full HD 3-zijdig vrijwel randloos ontwerp IPS-scherm

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Multi - Afmetingen (Inch/cm)
23,8“/60,4cm
-
Multi - Type paneel
IPS Randloos aan 3 zijden
-
Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7M kleuren
-
Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)
0,2745 x 0,2745
-
Multi - Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Multi - Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Multi - Helderheid (std.)
250cd/m2 (gew.) 200cd/m2 (min.)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (gew.)
-
Multi - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi - Responstijd (aan/uit)
Nee
-
Multi - Responstijd (GTG)
5ms (sneller)
-
Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti - weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Multi - Gebogen
Nee
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Ja (1ea)
-
Signaalingang - DVI-D
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
Ja (2ea)
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - USB - C
Nee
-
Signaalingang - USB - hub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achter (horizontaal)
-
Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Mic-in
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Andere
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang-Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Andere
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achter (horizontaal)
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Nee
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
VOEDING
-
Ingang/uitgang - Type
Adapter
-
Ingang/uitgang - Invoer
100 - 240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Ingang/uitgang - Uitgang
19V/1.3A
-
Consumption - Normale inschakeling (std.)
17,5W
-
Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)
Minder dan 0,3W
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
Minder dan 0,3W
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub - H-frequentie
30 ~ 83 kHz
-
D-sub - V-frequentie
56 ~ 75 Hz
-
D-sub - Max resolutie/Hz
1920 x 1080/60Hz
-
DVI-D - H-frequentie
Nee
-
DVI-D - V-frequentie
Nee
-
DVI-D - Max resolutie/Hz
Nee
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30 ~ 83 kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
56 ~ 75 Hz
-
HDMI - Max resolutie/Hz
1920 x 1080/75Hz
-
DisplayPort - H-frequentie
Nee
-
DisplayPort - V-frequentie
Nee
-
DisplayPort - Max resolutie/Hz
Nee
-
USB-C - H-frequentie
Nee
-
USB-C - V-frequentie
Nee
-
USB-C- Max resolutie/Hz
Nee
RESOLUTIE
-
PC - D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
PC - Digitaal (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
-
PC - Displaypoort en USB - C
Nee
-
Video - HDMI
1080P
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Volledige OSD-knop - Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1
-
Volledige OSD-knop - Toetstype
Joystick
-
Volledige OSD-knop - LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Nee
-
Volledige OSD-knop - LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Nee
-
Volledige OSD-knop - [ Toetslocatie ]
Onder
OSD
-
Taal - Aantal talen
18
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Aangepast, reader, kleurzwakte, foto, cinema, game
-
Afbeelding - Originele verhouding
Breedbeeld/Origineel
-
Afbeelding - Superresolutie+
Ja
-
Afbeelding - Zwartniveau
JA
-
Afbeelding - DFC
Ja
-
Afbeelding - PIP/PBP (HW)
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Andere
Nee
-
Geluid - Maxx Audio
Nee
-
Geluid - Andere
Nee
-
Kleur - Gammabeheer
Ja
-
Kleur - Kleurtemperatuur
Ja
-
Kleur - R/G/B-kleurenbeheer
Ja
-
Kleur - Andere
Nee
-
Gaming - 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Nee
-
Gaming - Adaptive Sync
Ja (FreesyncTM)
-
Gaming - Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Gaming - DAS - modus
Ja
-
Gaming - Dradenkruis
Ja
-
Gaming - Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
Gaming - Andere
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Speciale functies - DDC/CI
Ja
-
Speciale functies - HDCP (alleen digitale poort)
Ja (Ver 1.4)
-
Speciale functies - Automatische aanpassing (alleen D-sub)
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
Speciale functies - OSD-vergrendeling
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Mechanische schakelaar
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Plug-and-play
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Andere
Nee
-
SW-toepassing - Ware kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
SW-toepassing - Ware kleuren Pro
Nee
-
SW-toepassing - Dual Controller
Nee
-
SW-toepassing - On Screen Control
Ja (2.0)
-
SW-toepassing - Andere
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Mat zwart
-
Achterklep
Mat zwart
-
Standaard
Mat zwart
-
Voet
Mat zwart
-
Andere
Nee
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Nee
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Wandmontage (mm)
75 x 75
-
Andere
Nee
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (met standaard)
539,1 x 182 x 415,3
-
Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (zonder standaard)
539,1 x 66,5 x 321,5
-
Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Doos
611 x 391 x 139
-
Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)
75 x 75
-
Gewicht (Kg) - Set (met standaard)
3.1
-
Gewicht (Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)
2.8
-
Gewicht (Kg) - Doos
4.3
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
675/1,500/1,700
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Geen
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
AFWERKING/ACCESSOIRE - STANDAARD
-
TCO
Nee
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-TYPE
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
ErP
Ja
-
ISO13406-2
Nee
-
EPEAT
Ja
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
Nee
-
Windows
Win10
-
VCCI (Japan)
Nee
-
Andere (KC,CCC)
Ja (Korea, China)
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
Optie
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB
Nee
-
Display Port
NEE
-
Standaardbehuizing, voet
Ja
-
Kabelhouder
Nee
-
Andere
CD, Handleiding, ESG
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
