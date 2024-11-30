We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24MP58VQ-W
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
23.8"
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1976)
72%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7M kleuren
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.2745x0.2745
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1920*1080
-
Helderheid (std.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)
-
-
(GTG)
5 ms
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178 / 178
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Ja
-
Signaalingang - DVI-D
Ja
-
Signaalingang - Composiet
Nee
-
Signaalingang - S-Video
Nee
-
Signaalingang - Component
Nee
-
Signaalingang - SCART
Nee
-
Signaalingang - CI-ingang
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
Ja
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - Andere
Nee
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achter (horizontaal)
-
Audio-ingang - RCA
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Mic-in
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Andere
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Andere
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achter
VOEDING
-
Ingang/uitgang - Type
Adapter
-
Ingang/uitgang - Invoer
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Ingang/uitgang - Uitgang
19V/1.7A
-
Verbruik - Normaal aan (EPA)
23W
-
Verbruik - Normale inschakeling (norm.)
26W
-
Verbruik - Slaapmodus (max)
0,3W
-
Verbruik - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub - H-frequentie
30~83kHz
-
D-sub - V-frequentie
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-frequentie)
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30~83kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
56~75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
Nee
RESOLUTIE
-
PC - D-sub
1920*1080
-
PC - Digitaal (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920*1080
-
PC - Display Port
Nee
-
Video - HDMI
1080P
-
Video - Component
Nee
-
Video - Video
Nee
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1
-
Toetstype
Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Wit knipperen
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onder
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
aangepast, reader 1, reader 2, foto, cinema, game, kleurzwakte
-
Afbeelding - Leesmodus
Ja
-
Afbeelding - Originele verhouding
Ja
-
Afbeelding - PIP/PBP (HW)
Nee
-
Geluid - SRS
Nee
-
Geluid - Dolby Surround
Nee
-
Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)
Nee
-
Geluid - Equalizer
Nee
-
Algemene functies - DDC/CI
Ja
-
Algemene functies - HDCP
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
Algemene functies - Slot
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Plug-and-play
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Automatische resolutie
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Color Cloning 2.0
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Kleurzwakte
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Mechanische schakelaar
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Superresolutie+
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Ware kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Ware kleuren Pro
Nee
-
Speciale functies - 4 schermen splitsen
Ja
-
Speciale functies - On Screen Control
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Andere
Black Stabilizer
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
flej
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Nee
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Dubbele scharnier
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
550,5 x 186,8 x 419
-
Set (zonder standaard)
550,5 x 85,5 x 332,1
-
Doos
619 x 395 x 129
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
3,2kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
2,8kg
-
Doos
4,3kg
VULLING
-
Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
810/1710/1805
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
720/1600/1800
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Geen
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
STANDAARD
-
TCO
Nee
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
EPA 6.0
Ja
-
ErP
Ja
-
ISO13406-2
Nee
-
EPEAT
Ja (goud)
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
Nee
-
Medische certificering
Nee
-
Windows
Win 10
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
Optie
-
D-Sub
Optie
-
DVI-D
Optie
-
HDMI
Optie
-
USB
Nee
-
Display Port
NEE
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
RCA 3Line
Nee
-
RCA 5Line
Nee
-
Standaardbehuizing
Ja
-
Standaardvoet
Ja
-
Kabelhouder
Ja
-
Cd
Ja
-
ESG
Ja
-
Handmatig
Ja
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente