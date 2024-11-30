Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
23,6" HD Ready LED TV Monitor
24TQ510S_NEW ErP.pdf
Productinformatieblad

23,6" HD Ready LED TV Monitor

24TQ510S-PZ

23,6" HD Ready LED TV Monitor

LG LED TV Monitor

Gebruik je pc én tv

LG LED TV Monitor heeft een dubbele functie die tv en computermonitor combineert, en presenteert een nieuwe manier van het combineren van technologie en lifestyle.

LG LED TV monitor om samen van tv en monitor te genieten

LG TV Monitor ondersteunt helder beeld bij brede hoeken
Brede kijkhoek

Een helder beeld bij grote kijkhoeken

LG TV Monitor levert nauwkeurige kleuren bij brede verticale en horizontale kijkhoeken. Je kunt dezelfde beeldprojectie ervaren in staande of zittende positie.
Bioscoopmodus

Creëer je eigen bioscoop

Wil je een film kijken in je eigen omgeving? Geniet dan van de bioscoopmodus en ervaar alle belangrijke momenten, zelfs in de donkerste scènes.
  • UIT
  • AAN
Maak verbinding met een wifinetwerk via webOS met de ingebouwde apps voor streamingdiensten
webOS Smart TV

De slimme manier om toegang te krijgen tot de inhoud

met webOS TV monitor kun je een verscheidenheid aan tv-programma's en films bekijken met een eenvoudige verbinding met je wifinetwerk. Genieten van op maat gemaakte video op basis van je kijkgeschiedenis met ingebouwde apps voor streamingdiensten.

*Internetverbinding en abonnement op streamingdiensten zijn vereist.
*Ondersteunde diensten kunnen per land verschillen.

AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth
AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

Je kunt eenvoudig je smartphone naar je monitor delen via AirPlay (voor Apple-apparaten) of Screen Share (voor Android-apparaten). Ook kun je genieten van een geweldig geluid door Bluetooth-koppeling.

*AirPlay: Spiegelen en streamen beschikbaar vanaf iOS-, iPadOS- en macOS-apparaten.
*Screen Share: Ondersteund op Android of Windows 8.1 en hoger.
*Als je Android-apparaten gebruikt, moet je telefoon op hetzelfde wifinetwerk zijn aangesloten als je tv-monitor.

2 x 5W stereoluidsprekers

Een totale ervaring

Geniet van films of games met realistisch stereogeluid. Dankzij de ingebouwde stereoluidsprekers zijn er geen extra luidsprekers rond je monitor nodig.

een geweldig geluid met 2 x 5W stereoluidsprekers

Aan de muur monteerbaar

Stijlvol en makkelijk

De TV-monitor kan worden opgehangen aan de wand voor een ruimtebesparende effect.

stijlvol en handig met muurbevestiging

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    23.6

  • Resolutie

    1366 x 768

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Reactie Tijd

    14ms (GtG)

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    23.6

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Reactie Tijd

    14ms (GtG)

  • Resolutie

    1366 x 768

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.38175 x 0.38175

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    160

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Maat (cm)

    60

VERBINDING

  • HDMI

    JA (2ea)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    JA

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver2.0)

KENMERKEN

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    NO

MECHANISCH

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

AUDIO

  • Bluetooth Verbinding

    JA

  • Speaker

    5W

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    700 x 142 x 402

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    563.1 x 393.8 x 148.6

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    563.1 x 340.9 x 58

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    4.8

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    3.6

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    3.25

INFO

  • Product naam

    MTV

  • Jaar

    2022

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    28W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Overige (Accessoires)

    RF cable

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • Afstandbediening

    JA

SMART FEATURES

  • Full Web Browser

    JA

  • LG Channels

    JA

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    JA

  • Spiegelen

    JA

  • Besturingssysteem

    webOS 22

  • Smart Type

    JA

  • Wi-Fi

    JA

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    NO

  • CE

    NO

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

