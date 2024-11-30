We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23,6" HD Ready LED TV Monitor
Tweaker awards 21/22
Monitor
Gebruik je pc én tv
LG LED TV monitor om samen van tv en monitor te genieten
Creëer je eigen bioscoop
*Internetverbinding en abonnement op streamingdiensten zijn vereist.
*Ondersteunde diensten kunnen per land verschillen.
*AirPlay: Spiegelen en streamen beschikbaar vanaf iOS-, iPadOS- en macOS-apparaten.
*Screen Share: Ondersteund op Android of Windows 8.1 en hoger.
*Als je Android-apparaten gebruikt, moet je telefoon op hetzelfde wifinetwerk zijn aangesloten als je tv-monitor.
Een totale ervaring
een geweldig geluid met 2 x 5W stereoluidsprekers
Stijlvol en makkelijk
stijlvol en handig met muurbevestiging
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maat (Inch)
23.6
-
Resolutie
1366 x 768
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Reactie Tijd
14ms (GtG)
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
23.6
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Reactie Tijd
14ms (GtG)
-
Resolutie
1366 x 768
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.38175 x 0.38175
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Maat (cm)
60
VERBINDING
-
HDMI
JA (2ea)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
JA
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(1ea/ver2.0)
KENMERKEN
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
NO
MECHANISCH
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
AUDIO
-
Bluetooth Verbinding
JA
-
Speaker
5W
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
700 x 142 x 402
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
563.1 x 393.8 x 148.6
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
563.1 x 340.9 x 58
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
4.8
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
3.6
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
3.25
INFO
-
Product naam
MTV
-
Jaar
2022
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
Overige (Accessoires)
RF cable
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
Afstandbediening
JA
SMART FEATURES
-
Full Web Browser
JA
-
LG Channels
JA
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
JA
-
Spiegelen
JA
-
Besturingssysteem
webOS 22
-
Smart Type
JA
-
Wi-Fi
JA
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
NO
-
CE
NO
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Lokaal zoeken
Onze keuze
-
Neem contact met ons op
-
