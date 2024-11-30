We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27,5" Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Multi - Afmetingen (Inch / cm)
27,5" / 70cm
-
Multi - Type paneel
Brede kijkhoek
-
Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
68%
-
Multi - Kleur bit
8bit (6bit + FRC)
-
Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)
0.44475 x 0.44925
-
Multi - Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Multi - Resolutie
1366 x 768
-
Multi - Helderheid (std.)
250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (gew.)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (DFC)
5M:1
-
Multi - Reactietijd_std. (GTG)
8ms
-
Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
niet-weerspiegelend
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Signaalingang - Composiet
Ja (gewoonlijk gebruikt met component)
-
Signaalingang - Component
Ja (gewoonlijk gebruikt composiet)
-
Signaalingang - HDMI (Ver.)
Ja (HDMI1.4 2EA)
-
Signaalingang - CI-ingang
Ja
-
Signaalingang - USB (Ver.)
Ja (USB2.0 1EA)
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterzijde/Zijkant
-
Audio-ingang - RCA
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
-
Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
-
Tuner-ingang - Digitaal
Ja (DVB-T2/C/S2)
-
Tuner-ingang - Analoog
PAL/SECAM
-
Tuner-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
-
Netwerk - LAN
Ja
-
Netwerk - Wifi
Ja
-
Netwerk - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Intern
-
Audio-uitgang
5W x 2
VOEDING
-
Ingang/uitgang - Type
Adapter (48W)
-
Ingang/uitgang - Invoer
100~240V
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
58Hz~62Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
Video - HDMI
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video - Scart
576i
-
Video - Component
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video - Composiet
576i
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 toets
-
Toetstype
Joystick (4 richtingen-centrale drukknop)
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Uit
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
Rood
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onderaan (midden)
OSD
-
Taal - Aantal talen
34 talen
(Bosnisch, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Ests, Engels, Spaans, Grieks, Frans, Gaeilge, Kroatisch, Italiaans, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Macedonisch, Nederlands, Noors, Oezbekisch, Pools, Portugees, Russisch, Roemeens, Albanees, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Servisch, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Oekraïens, Bulgaars, Mongolisch)
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
webOS TV - Snelstart
Ja
-
webOS TV - Live Zoom
Ja
-
webOS TV - Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)
Ja
-
webOS TV - LG Content Store - TV Show(volgen)
Ja
-
webOS TV - LG Content Store - Films(VoD)
Ja
-
webOS TV - LG Content Store - Premium
Ja
-
webOS TV - LG Content Store - Apps en Games
Ja
-
webOS TV - LG Content Store - Mijn pagina
Ja
-
webOS TV - Live Menu - Aanbevelen
Ja
-
webOS TV - Live Menu - Kanalen
Ja
-
SmartShare - Mobiele App - LG TV Plus App
Ja
-
SmartShare - Media Share - Network File Browser(DLNA)
Ja (geen DLNA)
-
SmartShare - Scherm delen - Miracast
Ja
-
SmartShare - Media Share - Google Dial
Ja
-
SmartShare - Scherm delen - WiDi
Ja
-
Andere - Webbrowser
Ja
-
Andere - HBB Service - HbbTV (v1.1)
Ja
-
Andere - HBB Service - HbbTV (v1.5)
Ja
-
Andere - HBB Service - HbbTV (v2.0)
Ja
-
Andere - HBB Service - BBC CRB
Ja
-
Andere-Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Wifi B/in
-
Andere - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready - WiFi Direct
Ja
-
Andere - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready - Mobiele TV Aan
Ja
-
Andere - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready - Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Algemene functies - HDCP
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Plug-and-play
DDC2B
-
Speciale functie - Muziek
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Foto en video
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Scherm delen (Wi-Fi spiegeling)
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Motion Eye Care
Ja
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Ja
-
Afbeelding - Drievoudige XD-engine
Ja
-
Afbeelding - ARC-PC
hetzelfde als ARC-video
-
Afbeelding - ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
Origineel - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI
Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2
4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
Verticale zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component,
HDMI
Zoom alle richtingen- DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑)
-
Geluid - Virtual surround
Ja
-
Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)
Ja
-
Geluid - Equalizer
Ja
-
Time / Clock - Autom. / Handm. klok
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Aan/ Uit tijd
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Slaaptimer
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Autom. uitschakelen/ Autom. slaapstand
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voor
Ijzergrijs (textuur)
-
Achterklep
Wit (textuur)
-
Standaard
Wit (textuur)
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Afneembaar
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (met standaard)
649,4 x 150,1 x 420
-
Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (zonder standaard)
649,4 x 61,4 x 393,8
-
Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Doos
712 x 117 x 444
-
Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Wandmontage
100 x 100
-
Gewicht (Kg) - Set (met standaard)
4.55
-
Gewicht (Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)
4.5
-
Gewicht (Kg) - Doos
6.5
-
Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm/1219,2 cm/1219,2 cm HC)
640/1280/1519
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm/1219,2 cm/1219,2 cm HC)
675/1269/1428
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo 1 kleur
STANDAARD
-
ErP
Ja (klasse A+)
-
CE
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
DVI-D
Ja
-
Accu (Afstandsbediening)
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
