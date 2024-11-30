Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27,5" Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor

27,5" Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor

28TL520S-PZ

27,5" Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor

(2)
Alle specificaties

FUNCTIE

  • Multi - Afmetingen (Inch / cm)

    27,5" / 70cm

  • Multi - Type paneel

    Brede kijkhoek

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    68%

  • Multi - Kleur bit

    8bit (6bit + FRC)

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7 mln

  • Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.44475 x 0.44925

  • Multi - Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Multi - Resolutie

    1366 x 768

  • Multi - Helderheid (std.)

    250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1 (gew.)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Multi - Reactietijd_std. (GTG)

    8ms

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)

    niet-weerspiegelend

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • Signaalingang - Composiet

    Ja (gewoonlijk gebruikt met component)

  • Signaalingang - Component

    Ja (gewoonlijk gebruikt composiet)

  • Signaalingang - HDMI (Ver.)

    Ja (HDMI1.4 2EA)

  • Signaalingang - CI-ingang

    Ja

  • Signaalingang - USB (Ver.)

    Ja (USB2.0 1EA)

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterzijde/Zijkant

  • Audio-ingang - RCA

    Ja

  • Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

  • Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang

    Ja

  • Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

  • Tuner-ingang - Digitaal

    Ja (DVB-T2/C/S2)

  • Tuner-ingang - Analoog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Tuner-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

  • Netwerk - LAN

    Ja

  • Netwerk - Wifi

    Ja

  • Netwerk - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Intern

  • Audio-uitgang

    5W x 2

VOEDING

  • Ingang/uitgang - Type

    Adapter (48W)

  • Ingang/uitgang - Invoer

    100~240V

FREQUENTIE

  • HDMI - H-frequentie

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI - V-frequentie

    58Hz~62Hz

RESOLUTIE

  • Video - HDMI

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video - Scart

    576i

  • Video - Component

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video - Composiet

    576i

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1 toets

  • Toetstype

    Joystick (4 richtingen-centrale drukknop)

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Uit

  • LED kleur(stand-by)

    Rood

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Onderaan (midden)

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    34 talen
    (Bosnisch, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Ests, Engels, Spaans, Grieks, Frans, Gaeilge, Kroatisch, Italiaans, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Macedonisch, Nederlands, Noors, Oezbekisch, Pools, Portugees, Russisch, Roemeens, Albanees, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Servisch, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Oekraïens, Bulgaars, Mongolisch)

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • webOS TV - Snelstart

    Ja

  • webOS TV - Live Zoom

    Ja

  • webOS TV - Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)

    Ja

  • webOS TV - LG Content Store - TV Show(volgen)

    Ja

  • webOS TV - LG Content Store - Films(VoD)

    Ja

  • webOS TV - LG Content Store - Premium

    Ja

  • webOS TV - LG Content Store - Apps en Games

    Ja

  • webOS TV - LG Content Store - Mijn pagina

    Ja

  • webOS TV - Live Menu - Aanbevelen

    Ja

  • webOS TV - Live Menu - Kanalen

    Ja

  • SmartShare - Mobiele App - LG TV Plus App

    Ja

  • SmartShare - Media Share - Network File Browser(DLNA)

    Ja (geen DLNA)

  • SmartShare - Scherm delen - Miracast

    Ja

  • SmartShare - Media Share - Google Dial

    Ja

  • SmartShare - Scherm delen - WiDi

    Ja

  • Andere - Webbrowser

    Ja

  • Andere - HBB Service - HbbTV (v1.1)

    Ja

  • Andere - HBB Service - HbbTV (v1.5)

    Ja

  • Andere - HBB Service - HbbTV (v2.0)

    Ja

  • Andere - HBB Service - BBC CRB

    Ja

  • Andere-Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Wifi B/in

  • Andere - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready - WiFi Direct

    Ja

  • Andere - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready - Mobiele TV Aan

    Ja

  • Andere - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - HDCP

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Plug-and-play

    DDC2B

  • Speciale functie - Muziek

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Foto en video

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Scherm delen (Wi-Fi spiegeling)

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Motion Eye Care

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - Drievoudige XD-engine

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - ARC-PC

    hetzelfde als ARC-video

  • Afbeelding - ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
    Origineel - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI
    Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2
    4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
    Verticale zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component,
    HDMI
    Zoom alle richtingen- DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
    Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑)

  • Geluid - Virtual surround

    Ja

  • Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)

    Ja

  • Geluid - Equalizer

    Ja

  • Time / Clock - Autom. / Handm. klok

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Aan/ Uit tijd

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Slaaptimer

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Autom. uitschakelen/ Autom. slaapstand

    Ja

KLEUR

  • Voor

    Ijzergrijs (textuur)

  • Achterklep

    Wit (textuur)

  • Standaard

    Wit (textuur)

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Afneembaar

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (met standaard)

    649,4 x 150,1 x 420

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (zonder standaard)

    649,4 x 61,4 x 393,8

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Doos

    712 x 117 x 444

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Wandmontage

    100 x 100

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Set (met standaard)

    4.55

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)

    4.5

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Doos

    6.5

  • Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm/1219,2 cm/1219,2 cm HC)

    640/1280/1519

  • Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm/1219,2 cm/1219,2 cm HC)

    675/1269/1428

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Verticaal

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Losse onderzijde

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo 1 kleur

STANDAARD

  • ErP

    Ja (klasse A+)

  • CE

    Ja

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • DVI-D

    Ja

  • Accu (Afstandsbediening)

    Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

