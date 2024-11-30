We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) gamingmonitor met VESA DSC
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Grootte (inch)
27 Inch
-
Grootte (cm)
68.47cm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Helderheid (Min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07B
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Reactietijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR-effect
Ja
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
JA
-
Breed kleurengamma
JA
-
Gekalibreerde kleur
Ja
-
HW-kalibratie
Ja
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA (Premium Pro)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
JA
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Andere (functie)
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI
Ja (2 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 10bit at 95Hz,
3840 x 2160 8bit at 120Hz (DSC Off),
3840 x 2160 10bit at 144Hz (DSC On)
※ To eaable UHD 4K 10bit 144Hz with DSC, NVIDIA RTX16/20 series, AMD RX5500 or higher graphics card is required.
-
USB Upstream-poort
Ja (1ea/ver. 3.0)
-
USB Downstream-poort
Ja (2ea/ver. 3.0)
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
JA
GELUID
-
Maxx Audio
Ja
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
65W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
95W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0,5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Pivot
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2 (up)
609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2 (down)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
741 x 517 x 208 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
7.7kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
5.7kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
11.4kg
ACCESSOIRES
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
USB3.0 Upstream-kabel
Ja
-
Andere (accessoires)
Mouse Holder(Hook)
