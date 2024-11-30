We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K IPS monitor | AMD Freesync | sRGB over 99% | 4-Screen Split for multi-tasking | Kantelen en in hoogte verstelbaar
Alle specificaties
BEELD
-
Producttype
IPS Gaming Monitor
-
Full HD
Ja, 4K
-
Schermdiagonaal
27
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Aspect ratio
16:9
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Helderheid (cd/m²)
300
-
Contrastverhouding
1.000:1
-
Responstijd (ms)
5ms
-
Kijkhoek(H/V)
178°/178°
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Panel surface
Anti-Glare, 3H
-
EAN Code
8806087385618
KENMERKEN
-
Energiebesparing
Ja
-
sRGB
Ja, Over 99%
-
4 Screen Split
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
AMD FreeSync
Ja
-
ENERGY STAR®
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
EPEAT
Ja(Gold)
STAND
-
Kantelen (Tilt)
Ja
-
Draaien op voet (Swivel)
Ja
-
Hoogte verstelbaar (Height)
Ja
-
90° Roteren (Pivot)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Set (met voet)
643 x 439 x 250
-
Set (zonder voet)
643 x 381 x 56
-
Muur montage
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
