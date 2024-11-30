We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27UL500
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Beeldscherm Afmeting
27 Inch
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Paneel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Helderheid (min)
240 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (Standaard)
300 cd/m²
-
Kleurweergave (Standaard)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Responsetijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Beeldscherm Coating
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Kleur Kalibratie
Ja
-
Lees Modus
Ja
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Ja
-
Slimme Energie Besparing
Ja
-
Dual Controller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Ja(1ea)
-
DP versie
1.4
-
Thunderbolt (Laad vermogen)
N/A
-
USB-C (Laad Vermogen)
N/A
-
AUX Uit
Ja
GELUID
-
Vermogen
N/A
-
Kanalen
N/A
ECO
-
Type
Adapter
-
Energieverbruik (Standaard)
36W
-
Energieverbruik (Max.)
41W
STANDAARD
-
Voet Verstelbaarheid
Kantel
-
Muurbevesteging
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met voet (W x H x D)
622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4 mm
-
Afmetingen zonder voet (W x H x D)
622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1 mm
-
Afmetingen Verpakking (W x H x D)
700 x 446 x 146 mm
-
Gewicht met voet
5.1kg
-
Gewicht zonder voet
4.6kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
7.1kg
BIJLGELEVERDE ACCESSOIRE
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Display Port
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
