We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
29"
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
sRGB meer dan 99%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7M kleuren
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.2628x0.2628
-
Resolutie
2560x1080
-
Helderheid (std.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)
14 ms
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178
SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
USB, type C
Ja (Alt Mode)
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
VOEDING
-
Type
Adapter
-
Invoer
100 ~ 240V
STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Normaal aan (EPA-standaard)
24W
-
Normale inschakeling (norm.)
27W
-
Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
0,5W
-
Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 90 kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75Hz(FreeSync 40~75Hz)
-
USB-C (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 90 kHz
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldmodus
aangepast, reader1, reader2, foto, cinema, kleurzwakte
-
Verhouding
breedbeeld, origineel
-
PIP
Nee (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Slot
Ja
-
Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja (HDMI 40~75Hz)
-
Gamemodus
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja (Inbegrepen in de beeldmodus)
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Ja
-
Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)
Ja
-
Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
STAND
-
Kantelhoek
-5~20 graden
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
703 x 213 x 414
-
Set (zonder standaard)
703 x 64 x 328
-
Doos
780 x 143 x 412
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
5.2Kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
4.7Kg
-
Doos
6.8Kg
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage
75 x 75 (VESA-compatibel)
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (voor China)
Ja
-
ERP
JA
-
Windows
Ja
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A (Schaal: A+ tot F)
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
HDMI
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente