42,5-inch 4K UHD IPS-monitor
Alle specificaties
BEELDSCHERM
-
Afmetingen (inch)
42,5 Inch
-
Afmetingen (cm)
107,9 cm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,2451 x 0,2451
-
Helderheid (Std.)
400cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
1,07B
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
8ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
-
Gebogen
Nee
FUNCTIES
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
NEE
-
Breed kleurengamma
NEE
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
Hardwarekalibratie
NEE
-
Autom. helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
RADEON FreeSync™
NEE
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
NEE
-
PBP
Ja (2PBP, 4PBP)
-
PIP
JA
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (4ea)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
HDMI1/2 : 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz (HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (HDMI2.0)
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB-C
Ja (1ea)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (DP alternative modus)
JA
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (voeding)
60W
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
Nee
-
USB Downstream-poort
Ja (2ea/ver. 3.0)
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
JA
-
Lijnuitgang
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
JA
-
Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)
10W
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Bluetoothverbinding
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Ingebouwde voeding
-
AC-ingang
100~240 V (50/60 Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (std.)
95W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
200W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)
0,5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen displaypositie
Kantelen
-
Aan de muur monteerbaar
200 x 200
ACCESSOIRE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
USB type-C
JA
-
Afstandsbediening
JA
