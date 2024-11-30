We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe leden (niet te combineren met lopende promoties)
Betaal in 3 termijnen tegen 0% rente
Gratis verzending. Levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
42,5-inch 4K UHD IPS-monitor
Tweaker awards 23/24
Monitor
Voor het 3e jaar op rij
Krijg 3 Jaar Garantie!
*Om de nieuwste OnScreen Control te downloaden, gaat u naar LG.com.
*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 en USB 3.0 x 2.
Belangrijkste specs
Maat (Inch)
42.5
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Reactie Tijd
8ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
Maat (Inch)
42.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Reactie Tijd
8ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2451 x 0.2451
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Maat (cm)
107.9
VERBINDING
HDMI
JA(4ea)
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
JA(1ea)
-
3-pole (Alleen Audio)
-
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
JA
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
60W
KENMERKEN
HDR 10
JA
Color Weakness
JA
Smart Energy Saving
JA
Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek
JA
PIP
JA
PBP
2PBP/4PBP
Flicker Safe
JA
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
Reader Mode
JA
Super Resolution+
JA
HDR Effect
JA
MECHANISCH
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
200 x 200
AUDIO
Rich Bass
JA
Speaker
10W x 2
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
1065 x 658 x 285
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
967 x 647.6 x 275
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
967 x 575.2 x 70.6
Gewicht in doos [kg]
21.5
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
17.5
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
13.8
INFO
Product naam
UHD
Jaar
2020
STROOM
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
95W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSOIRES
Display Port
JA
HDMI
JA
Afstandbediening
JA
USB-C
JA
SW APPLICATIE
Dual Controller
JA
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
STANDAARD
RoHS
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
extensie
extensie
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
-
-
