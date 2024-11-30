We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" Inch | 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ | QHD IPS Display | FreeSync | sRGB over 99% | Colour Calibrated
Alle specificaties
BEELD
-
Producttype
21:9 IPS Monitor
-
Schermdiagonaal
34
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Aspect ratio
21:9
-
Resolutie
3440x1440
-
Helderheid (cd/m²)
300
-
Contrastverhouding
1000:1
-
Responstijd (ms)
5ms
-
Kijkhoek(H/V)
178°/178°
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10 bits, 1.07b
KENMERKEN
-
Built-in speaker
2x7W
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
Screen Split
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja
GAME
-
Freesync
Yes (DP 55~75Hz)
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja, 2x
-
DisplayPort
Ja, 1x versie 1.2
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
Ja
-
USB
Ja, 2x 3.0 (Quick Charge), 1x 3.0 up-stream
STAND
-
90° Roteren (Pivot)
Nee
-
Hoogte verstelbaar (Height)
Ja
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~20 Degree
-
Height(Range)
120mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
817.6 x 252.4 x 447.8 (Down) 817.6 x 252.4 x 567.8 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
817.6 x 88.7 x 360.8
-
Box
977 x 207 x 505
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.3
-
Set (without Stand)
6.2
-
Box
11.5
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
