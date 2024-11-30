We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” Inch | 21:9 Curved Ultrawide™ Monitor | HD + (3440x1440) IPS Display | FreeSync | 1ms Motion Blur Reduction | OnScreen Control | Dual Linkup
Alle specificaties
OVERZICHT
-
BEELDVERHOUDING
21:9
-
SCHERMDIAGONAAL (INCH)
34'' Curved
-
DISPLAY TYPE
IPS Monitor
ALGEMEEN
-
Paneeltype
IPS
-
Kleurgamma
sRGB 99%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07 Bilion
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,2325 mm x 0,2325 mm
-
Resolutie
3440 x 1440
-
Helderheid
300cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Reactietijd std. (aan/uit)
14ms
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Kijkhoek
178/178
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
JA x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
JA x1 (ver 1.2)
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
JA
-
Audio-uitgang
JA
-
USB-downstream
JA, x2
-
USB, type C
JA
-
Stekkerlocatie (signaalingang)
Achterkant
-
Stekkerlocatie (audio-uitgang)
Achterkant
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
PIP
JA
-
DDC/CI
JA
-
HDCP
JA
-
Snel opladen
JA
-
Freesync
JA
-
DAS-modus
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
SUPER+resolutie
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
Dubbele controller
JA
STANDAARD
-
Tilt
JA / -5º ~ 15º
-
Hoogte
JA/110mm
AFMETINGEN BXDXH(MM)
-
Set met standaard
713,8 X 485,4 X 259,2 mm
-
Set zonder standaard
713,8 X 410,2 X 44,6 mm
-
Doos
928 X 517 X 215 mm
-
Vesa
100mm x 100mm
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
