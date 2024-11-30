Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display
34WK95U_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display

34WK95U_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
34WK95U

34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display

Alle specificaties

FUNCTIE

  • Multi - Afmetingen (inch)

    34" vlak

  • Multi - Type paneel

    Nano IPS

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    10bits( 8bit+A-FRC)

  • Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.0518(H) x 0.1554(V) mm

  • Multi - Resolutie

    5120 x 2160

  • Multi - Helderheid (std.)

    450(Typ), 360(min) cd/m2

  • Multi - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    VESA HDR 600

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1200:1 (Typ)

  • Multi - (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi - Responstijd (GTG):

    5ms (hoog)

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • Interface - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Interface - DVI-D

    Nee

  • Interface - HDMI

    Ja (ver2.0, 2ea, alleen 4K wordt ondersteund)

  • Interface - DisplayPort

    Ja (ver. 1.4)

  • Interface - Thunderbolt

    Ja (TBT3)

  • Interface - USB, type C

    (Ondersteund via de TBT3-poort)

  • Interface - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Interface - Audio-uitgang

    Nee

  • Interface - Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • Interface - IR-ingang/-uitgang

    Nee

  • USB - USB-upstream

    Ja (USB2.0 1ea, B-Type)

  • USB - USB-downstream

    Ja (USB3.0 2ea, A-Type)

LUIDSPREKER

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    Luidspreker 5W x 2

  • Audiotuning

    Rijke bastonen

VOEDING

  • Input/Output - Type

    Ingebouwde voeding

  • Input/Output - Uitgang (USB, type C, PD)

    85W

  • Consumption - Normaal aan (EPA-standaard)

    54,78W

  • Consumption - Normale inschakeling (norm.)

    80W

  • Consumption-Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)

    1,2W

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,3W

FREQUENTIE

  • D-sub - H-frequentie

    Nee

  • D-sub (V-frequentie)

    Nee

  • DVI (H-frequentie)

    Nee

  • DVI (V-frequentie)

    Nee

  • HDMI-H-frequentie

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI-V-frequentie

    48 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort-H-frequentie

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort - V-frequentie

    48 ~ 61Hz

  • USB-C - H-frequentie

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • USB-C - V-frequentie

    48 ~ 61Hz

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Screen - Beeldmodus

    (Niet-HDR inhoud) Aangepast/Vivid/Reader/Bioscoop/HDR-effect/sRGB/DCI-P3 REC2020/EBU/REC709/SMPTE-C/Kleurzwakte (HDR 10) HDR Vivid, HDR Bioscoop , HDR Game, HDR Standard

  • Screen - Verhouding

    Volledige breedte, Origineel, Bioscoop1, Bioscoop2, Just Scan

  • Screen - PIP

    Nee (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)

  • Screen - PBP

    Ja (Ingang PBP)

  • General Function - DDC/CI

    Ja

  • General Function - HDCP (versie)

    HDCP2.2

  • General Function - Slot

    Ja

  • General Function - Reactietijdregeling

    Ja

  • General Function - Snel opladen

    Nee

  • Game - Freesync

    Nee

  • Game - Gamemodus

    Nee

  • Game - DAS-modus

    Ja

  • Game - Black Stabilizer

    Nee

  • Game - 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Nee

  • Game - Dradenkruis

    Nee

  • Eco - Flicker Safe

    Nee

  • Eco - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Eco - Automatische stand-by

    Ja

  • Eco - Leesmodus

    Ja (Beeldmodus)

  • Beeldkwaliteit - Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Beeldkwaliteit - Superresolutie +

    Ja

  • Beeldkwaliteit - Kleurkalibratie

    Ja

  • Beeldkwaliteit - H/W-kalibratie (ware kleuren)

    Ja

  • Beeldkwaliteit - Autom. helderheid

    Ja

  • Beeldkwaliteit - Plaatselijk dimmen

    Ja

  • Application SW - Dual Controller

    Ja

  • Application SW - Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)

    Ja

  • Application SW - Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)

    Ja

  • Application SW - OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

  • Andere - Dual EDID (H/W)

    Ja

  • Andere - Standaard configureren met een klik

    Ja

KLEUR

  • Voor/midden

    Zwarte textuur (midden)

  • Achter

    Witte Textuur

  • Standaardbehuizing

    Zilver (gespoten)

  • Standaardvoet

    Zilver metaal (gespoten)

STANDAARD

  • Kantelhoek

    -5 ~ 15 graden

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (bereik)

    110mm

AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)

  • Set (met standaard)

    816.9 X 234.3 X 559

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    816.9 X 57.1 X 359.8

  • Doos

    952 x 180 x 518

GEWICHT

  • Set (met standaard)

    8,8 Kg

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    7,5 Kg

  • Doos

    11,7 Kg

WANDMONTAGE

  • Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA-compatibel)

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Verticaal

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Losse onderzijde

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Offset

  • Handgreep

    Uitsparing voor hand

STANDAARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Ja

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Nee

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nee

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC (voor China)

    Ja

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    Ja

  • EPA 7.0

    Nee

  • ErP

    Ja

  • ISO9241-307

    Nee

  • ETC EPEAT Gold

    Nee

  • Medische certificering

    Nee

  • Windows10

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • Andere

    VESA HDR-600

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    Ja (wit)

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Nee

  • USB

    Ja (USB B naar USB A, Wit)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (Wit)

  • USB-C naar USB-C

    Nee

  • Thunderbolt

    Ja (TBT3 Actieve, Wit)

  • Stekkerovergang (USB-A naar USB-C)

    Nee

  • Pc-audio

    Nee

  • Kabelhouder

    Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

