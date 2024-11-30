We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Multi - Afmetingen (inch)
34" vlak
-
Multi - Type paneel
Nano IPS
-
Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
-
Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bits( 8bit+A-FRC)
-
Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)
0.0518(H) x 0.1554(V) mm
-
Multi - Resolutie
5120 x 2160
-
Multi - Helderheid (std.)
450(Typ), 360(min) cd/m2
-
Multi - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
VESA HDR 600
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1200:1 (Typ)
-
Multi - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi - Responstijd (GTG):
5ms (hoog)
-
Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Interface - D-Sub
Nee
-
Interface - DVI-D
Nee
-
Interface - HDMI
Ja (ver2.0, 2ea, alleen 4K wordt ondersteund)
-
Interface - DisplayPort
Ja (ver. 1.4)
-
Interface - Thunderbolt
Ja (TBT3)
-
Interface - USB, type C
(Ondersteund via de TBT3-poort)
-
Interface - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Interface - Audio-uitgang
Nee
-
Interface - Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Interface - IR-ingang/-uitgang
Nee
-
USB - USB-upstream
Ja (USB2.0 1ea, B-Type)
-
USB - USB-downstream
Ja (USB3.0 2ea, A-Type)
LUIDSPREKER
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
Luidspreker 5W x 2
-
Audiotuning
Rijke bastonen
VOEDING
-
Input/Output - Type
Ingebouwde voeding
-
Input/Output - Uitgang (USB, type C, PD)
85W
-
Consumption - Normaal aan (EPA-standaard)
54,78W
-
Consumption - Normale inschakeling (norm.)
80W
-
Consumption-Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
1,2W
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub - H-frequentie
Nee
-
D-sub (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
DVI (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
DVI (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
HDMI-H-frequentie
30 ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI-V-frequentie
48 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort-H-frequentie
30 ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort - V-frequentie
48 ~ 61Hz
-
USB-C - H-frequentie
30 ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C - V-frequentie
48 ~ 61Hz
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Screen - Beeldmodus
(Niet-HDR inhoud) Aangepast/Vivid/Reader/Bioscoop/HDR-effect/sRGB/DCI-P3 REC2020/EBU/REC709/SMPTE-C/Kleurzwakte (HDR 10) HDR Vivid, HDR Bioscoop , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Screen - Verhouding
Volledige breedte, Origineel, Bioscoop1, Bioscoop2, Just Scan
-
Screen - PIP
Nee (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)
-
Screen - PBP
Ja (Ingang PBP)
-
General Function - DDC/CI
Ja
-
General Function - HDCP (versie)
HDCP2.2
-
General Function - Slot
Ja
-
General Function - Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
General Function - Snel opladen
Nee
-
Game - Freesync
Nee
-
Game - Gamemodus
Nee
-
Game - DAS-modus
Ja
-
Game - Black Stabilizer
Nee
-
Game - 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Nee
-
Game - Dradenkruis
Nee
-
Eco - Flicker Safe
Nee
-
Eco - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Eco - Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Eco - Leesmodus
Ja (Beeldmodus)
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Superresolutie +
Ja
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
Beeldkwaliteit - H/W-kalibratie (ware kleuren)
Ja
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Autom. helderheid
Ja
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Plaatselijk dimmen
Ja
-
Application SW - Dual Controller
Ja
-
Application SW - Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)
Ja
-
Application SW - Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)
Ja
-
Application SW - OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
-
Andere - Dual EDID (H/W)
Ja
-
Andere - Standaard configureren met een klik
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voor/midden
Zwarte textuur (midden)
-
Achter
Witte Textuur
-
Standaardbehuizing
Zilver (gespoten)
-
Standaardvoet
Zilver metaal (gespoten)
STANDAARD
-
Kantelhoek
-5 ~ 15 graden
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (bereik)
110mm
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
816.9 X 234.3 X 559
-
Set (zonder standaard)
816.9 X 57.1 X 359.8
-
Doos
952 x 180 x 518
GEWICHT
-
Set (met standaard)
8,8 Kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
7,5 Kg
-
Doos
11,7 Kg
WANDMONTAGE
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA-compatibel)
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Offset
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
STANDAARD
-
TCO 6.0
Ja
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (voor China)
Ja
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
Ja
-
EPA 7.0
Nee
-
ErP
Ja
-
ISO9241-307
Nee
-
ETC EPEAT Gold
Nee
-
Medische certificering
Nee
-
Windows10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
Andere
VESA HDR-600
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
Ja (wit)
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Nee
-
USB
Ja (USB B naar USB A, Wit)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (Wit)
-
USB-C naar USB-C
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
Ja (TBT3 Actieve, Wit)
-
Stekkerovergang (USB-A naar USB-C)
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
Kabelhouder
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
