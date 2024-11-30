We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) monitor
Alle specificaties
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
34 inch
-
Grootte (cm)
86,42 cm
-
Resolutie
3440 x 1440
-
Schermtype
VA
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0,07725 x 0,23175 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
300 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7M
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
3000:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
3000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Gebogen
JA
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
NEE
-
Breed kleurengamma
NEE
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
HW-kalibratie
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
NEE
-
Superresolutie+
NEE
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
MBR
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA (Premium)
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
JA
-
FPS-teller
NEE
-
OverClocking
NEE
-
User Define Key
NEE
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
NEE
-
Mic.
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
NEE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
DVI
NEE
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
HDMI
JA (2 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440 x 1440 10bit@85Hz
3440 x 1440 8bit@100Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440 x 1440 @160Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N.v.t.
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C
JA (1 elk)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440 x 1440@160Hz
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
JA
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
65 W
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
NEE
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA (2ea / ver. 3.0)
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
JA
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
7W
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Rich Bass
NEE
-
Luidspreker
JA
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240 volt, 50/60 Hz
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
N.v.t.
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0,5 W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3 W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
809 x 568,3 x 260 mm (omhoog)
809 x 458,3 x 260 mm (omlaag)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
809 x 358,9 x 91,5 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
986 x 524 x 212 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
7,7 kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
5,8 kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
10,5 Kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP naar DP
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB Type C
JA
-
USB Type C naar USB-A
NEE
-
USB A naar B
NEE
-
USB 3.0 Upstream-kabel
NEE
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente