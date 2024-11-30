Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved Monitor
38WR85QC_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

  • Betaal in 3 termijnen tegen 0% rente

  • 8% welkomstkorting voor nieuwe leden (niet te combineren met lopende promoties)

  • Gratis verzending. Levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen

38WR85QC-W

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved Monitor

vooraanzicht

Meer zien, meer doen

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved Logo.

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

Breid je werk uit

Breid je werk uit

38" WQHD+ scherm met 144Hz

USB Type-C, RJ45 en verschillende poorten.

Verbind met

USB Type-C, RJ45 en verschillende poorten

PBP en PIP / Ingebouwde KVM.

Voer
alle taken uit

PBP en PIP / Ingebouwde KVM

HDR600 met DCI-P3 98% (typ.).

Zie echte
kleuren

HDR600 met DCI-P3 98% (typ.)

LG Switch-app.

Gemakkelijk
schakelen

LG Switch-app

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved (2300R)

Ultra-ruimte
productiviteit

Het UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) scherm met 2300R buiging en een randloos ontwerp aan drie kanten is ideaal voor multitasken aangezien er meerdere programma’s tegelijkertijd getoond kunnen worden.

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

Nano IPS met DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Elk detail komt tot leven

Met Nano IPS en ondersteuning voor DCI-P3 98% (typ.) kleurenspectrum op het hoge resolutie WQHD+ (3840x1600) scherm, ervaar je een breed kleurengamma met gedetailleerde kleur en contrast.

Nano IPS met DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Gedetailleerde en heldere HDR

Met VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 biedt deze monitor een breed helderheids- en contrastbereik voor een meeslepende ervaring bij het spelen van de nieuwste HDR-games, het bekijken van films en foto's.

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
*Deze functie kan verschillend werken op basis van de instellingen van de pc of de omgeving van de gebruiker.

Dubbele controller (Ingebouwde KVM)

Meerdere apparaten, één monitor

De dubbele controller helpt om via één monitor met twee computers te werken en bestanden naar beide computers over te zetten. Dankzij de ingebouwde KVM-functie kunt u beide computers met één toetsenbord en muis bedienen.

Dubbele controller (Ingebouwde KVM).

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
*Sluit twee computers aan op de monitor met USB-C en USB A-B kabels om goed te kunnen werken. Beide kabels worden meegeleverd.
*Voor de dubbele controllerfunctie moeten beide computers (Main PC en SUB PC) zich op hetzelfde netwerk bevinden. En deze monitor moet verbinding maken met de computer die in Main PC-modus draait.

PBP en PIP

Één scherm, multiweergaven

Stroomlijn uw multitasking door gebruik te maken van Picture-by-Picture en Picture-in-Picture om meerdere apparaten te verbinden, het scherm te splitsen of een kleiner venster over het hoofdvenster te laten zweven.

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

LG Switch-app

Snel schakelen

LG Switch app helpt om de monitor te optimaliseren voor uw werk en leven. U kunt het hele scherm gemakkelijk tot 6 verdelen, het themaontwerp wijzigen of zelfs een videobelplatform starten met een toegewezen sneltoets.

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
*Om de nieuwste LG Switch app te downloaden, zoekt u naar 38WR85QC in het LG.com Support Menu.

144Hz refreshrate, 1ms (GtG) reactietijd

Game sneller

Een snelle IPS-reactietijd van 1 ms (GtG) en een refreshrate van 144 Hz zorgen ervoor dat beeldframes vloeiend worden weergegeven. Dit helpt gamers om snel het volgende frame te zien en snel te reageren op tegenstanders, terwijl ze gemakkelijk op doelen kunnen richten.

144Hz refreshrate, 1ms (GtG) reactietijd.

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
*Om de 144Hz in te schakelen, hebt u een grafische kaart nodig die DSC en DisplayPort 1.4 ondersteunt.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibel

Game naadloos met NVIDIA geteste en geverifieerde G-SYNC® Compatible, met minder tears voor nog meer overwinningen.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Geniet van ononderbroken gameplay met aanzienlijk minder afleidingen zoals tearing, stotteren of jittering.

Ingebouwde luidsprekers met MaxxAudio
Luidsprekers met MaxxAudio®

Ondergedompeld in geluid

De ingebouwde 7W x 2ch luidspreker levert helder geluid zonder extra randapparatuur, zodat u meer ruimte op uw bureau hebt voor uw comfort en behoeften.

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productiviteitshub
met eenvoudige connectiviteit

Haal het beste uit uw productiviteit met een monitor met RJ45 (LAN-poort) voor bekabeld Ethernet. De USB Type-C™ poort ondersteunt de aansluiting op verschillende apparaten, gegevensoverdracht en tot 90W stroomvoorziening via slechts één kabel.
Monitor pictogram

Monitor

Gegevens pictogram.

Gegevens

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

Ethernet pictogram.

Ethernet

USB Type-C™, LAN(RJ45) poort.

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
*Om goed te kunnen werken, is de meegeleverde USB Type-C™-kabel nodig om de USB Type-C™-poort aan te sluiten op de monitor.
*De kabels in het pakket zijn HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI en DP.

Close-up weergave van de poorten.

Ondersteunde poorten

USB 3.0 upstream

USB 3.0 upstream

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

2 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-C

LAN

LAN

2 x HDMI

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort

DisplayPort

Ergonomisch ontwerp

Eenvoudig en comfortabel

Bereik uw perfecte kijkhoek met de ergonomisch ontworpen standaard: verstel de hoogte, kantel en draai eenvoudig om de positie te vinden die het beste bij u past.

Deze monitor is vrijwel randloos aan drie zijden.

Randloos
ontwerp

Vrijwel randloos aan drie zijden

De monitor is draaibaar.

Kantelen
horizontaal

-15~15˚

De monitor biedt kantelverstelling.

Kantelen verticaal

-5~25˚

De monitor is in hoogte verstelbaar.

Hoogte instelbaar

483,9~593,9mm

*Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

Wat zit er in de doos

1. Standaard
2. Standaardbasis
3. Kabelhouder
4. Netsnoer
5. HDMI-kabel
6. DP-kabel
7. USB A naar B kabel
8. USB C naar C kabel

*De afbeelding van het product enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    37.5

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Ronding

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Reactie Tijd

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    37.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Anti-Glare

  • Reactie Tijd

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 1600

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Ronding

    2300R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Maat (cm)

    95.29

VERBINDING

  • Ingebouwde KVM

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    JA

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data overdracht)

    JA

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Helderheid

    JA

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek

    JA

  • PIP

    JA

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • Overige (Kenmerken)

    Switch App(KVM)

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • FPS Counter

    JA

  • VRR

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    JA

  • User Defined Key

    JA

  • Auto Input Switch

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtueel Randloos Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

AUDIO

  • Maxx Audio

    JA

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 539 x 235

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8(Down)

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    14.3

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    10.5

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    8

INFO

  • Product naam

    UltraWide

  • Jaar

    Y23

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    Minder dan 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • DC Output

    220W (20.5V / 11A)

ACCESSOIRES

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)

    Wit / 1.5m

  • Overige (Accessoires)

    Cable Holder

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • USB A to B

    JA

  • USB-C

    JA

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

