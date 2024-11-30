We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39,7" Gebogen UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS-scherm
Alle specificaties
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
39.7 inch
-
Grootte (cm)
100.859 cm
-
Resolutie
5120 x 2160
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.1815(H) x 0.1815(V) mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
240nits
-
Helderheid (std.)
300nits
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
90%
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Gebogen
JA
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
JA
-
Breed kleurengamma
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
HW-kalibratie
JA
-
Auto-helderheid
JA
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
NEE
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
NEE
-
FPS-teller
NEE
-
OverClocking
NEE
-
User Define Key
NEE
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
NEE
-
PBP
Ja (2PBP)
-
PIP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
NEE
-
Andere (functie)
Low Blue Light
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
JA
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
DVI
NEE
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
Ja (2 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440x1440 @72Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
5120 x 2160 @72Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N/A
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
JA(in 1ea/out 1 elk)
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
JA
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
5120x2160 @ 72Hz
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
96W
-
USB-C
Ja (1ea)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
JA
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
96W
-
Daisy Chain
Ja (UHD/60Hz)
-
USB Upstream-poort
JA (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA(2 elk/ver3.0)
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
Ja
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
JA
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
10W
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2ch
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
JA
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC-ingang
100~240V
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
80W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
88W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
57W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 1.2W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Swivel
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
947.2x614.7x283.0 (Height Up Condition)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
947.2x419.2x114.8
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
1050x510x250
-
Gewicht met standaard
12.3kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
10.2kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
16.6kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP naar DP
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
JA (USB-C Compatible)
-
USB Type C
JA
-
USB Type C naar USB-A
NEE
-
USB A naar B
NEE
-
USB 3.0 Upstream-kabel
NEE
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
