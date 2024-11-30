Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
65NANO816PA
65NANO816PA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Display Type

    NanoCell Display

  • Resolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Schermdiagonaal

    65" | 165 cm

  • Design

    Nano Bezel

  • Processor

    Quad Core 4K

  • Smart TV platform

    webOS 6.0 AI ThinQ

BEELD

  • Backlight technologie

    Slim Direct

  • Paneel type

    NanoCell Display

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • Kleurweergave

    Nano Color Pro

  • Kleur nauwkeurigheid

    True Color Accuracy

  • Kleur diepte

    Billion Rich Colors

  • Beeldkwaliteit

    AI Picture

  • Helderheid

    AI Brightness

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • High Frame Rate

    4K HFR (100P)

  • HDR type (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR

  • HDR format ondersteuning

    Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode™, HLG en HDR 10 Pro

  • ULTRA Luminance

    ULTRA Luminance

  • Picture Engine

    Quad Core 4K

  • 8K AI Upscaler

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    20W / 2.2ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Nee

  • Speaker type

    Down firing

  • AI Accoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • AI sound Pro

    Ja

  • Surround Sound modus

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice IV

  • LG sound sync

    Ja

  • WiSA

    Ja

WEBOS SMART TV

  • OS versie

    webOS AI ThinQ

  • AI ThinQ

    Ja

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja

  • AI Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • DLNA gecertificeerd

    Ja

GAMING

  • HDR Gaming

    Ja

  • G-Sync

    Nee

  • FreeSync

    Nee

  • HGiG

    Ja

TUNER

  • DVB-C

    Ja

  • DVB-T2

    Ja

  • DVB-S2

    Ja

  • DVB CI+

    Ja

DVR

  • DVR Type

    Digitaal

  • DVR Ready

    Ready

  • Time Machine (dvr)

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ready

AANSLUITINGEN

  • WiFi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Ja

  • CI+ Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI 2.0

    3

  • HDMI 2.1

    0

  • USB

    2

  • RF In

    1 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)

    1

  • External speaker out / Headphone out

    1

AFSTANDSBEDIENING

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening

    Ja

TELETEXT

  • Pagina's

    2000

ECO

  • Voeding

    100-240Vac, 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by energieverbruik

    < 0.50 W

  • Energieklasse (A tot G schaal)

    F

AFMETINGEN

  • Set zonder voet

    1452 x 839 x 44.3 mm

  • Set met voet

    1452 x 917 x 336 mm

  • VESA

    400 x 400

  • Gewicht zonder voet

    24.5kg

  • Gewicht met voet

    26.2kg

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

