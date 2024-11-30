We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" | PLASMA TV | Full HD | 600 Hz Subfield driving | Triple XD Engine
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
60
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
Full HD
-
Smart energie saving
Plus
BEELD
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
MCI
600
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja, to be confirmed: Ziggo & UPC
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
-
App Store
Nee
-
Premium Content
Nee
-
Full Webbrowser
Nee
-
Social Center
Nee
-
3D World
Nee
-
Skype
Nee
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Nee
-
External Device App Download
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Nee
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Nee
-
Remote app
Nee
-
LG Cloud
Nee
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Nee
DVR
-
DVR Type
Nee
-
DVR Ready
Nee
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Nee
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
1 (V, 1.4)
-
USB
1
-
Headphone out
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
2 (TV/C, S2) of 1(T/C)
-
AV In
1 (Component & Stereo Audio)
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI 1.4
0
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
0
-
PC Audio Input
0
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
0
-
Headphone out
0
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
USB to RS232C
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Nee
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
154W
-
Eco flower
Non-approval
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energie verbruik)
225 kWh/Annum
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.3W
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
1330 x 817 x 228 mm
-
Set met voet
1168 x 755.4 x 292.7 mm
-
Set zonder voet
1168 x 698.6 x 57 mm
GEWICHT
-
Verpakking
30.6 kg
-
Set met voet
25.4 kg
-
Set zonder voet
24 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
