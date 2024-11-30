We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" (123 cm) | 4K UHD TV | IPS Display | Bilion Rich Colours | Active HDR | webOS 3.5 Smart TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
UHD TV 4K
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
49
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
123
-
Design scherm
Metal Design
-
LG Smart TV
webOS
-
Smart TV platform
3.5
-
Display
IPS Panel
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Geluid
Sound by Harman Kardon
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED (Direct LED)
-
Paneel type
49" IPS
-
Kleurweergave
Wider colour (IPS 4K Display)
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
3D Colour Mapping
-
Kleur diepte
Billion Rich Colours
-
Kijkhoek
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Dimming
Nee
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
HDR Active
-
HDR format ondersteuning
HDR 10 | HLG
-
ULTRA Luminance
Nee
-
Picture Engine
UHD Mastering Engine
-
Beeldmodus
10, te weten Levendig, Standaard, Eco, Bioscoop, Sport, Games, Foto, HDR Effect, Expert 1 (lichte kamer) en Expert 2 (donkere kamer)
-
Aspect ratio
6, te weten 16:9, Orgineel, 4:3, Vertical zoom, All directions zoom, Just scan)
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W / 2.0ch
-
Harman Kardon
Ja
-
Magic Sound tuning
Ja
-
Smart Sound modus
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Geluidsmodus
6, te weten Standaard, Clear Voice, Muziek, Bioscoop, Sport, Games)
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
3.5
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
Multi-view
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
Wifi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
2
-
RF In
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
0
ACCESSOIRES
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1193 x 805 x 170
-
Set zonder voet
1107 x 645 x 79.4
-
Set met voet
1107 x 705 x 259.2
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Gewicht met verpakking
15.5 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
11.3 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
12.7 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Onze keuze
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
