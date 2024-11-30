We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" (123 cm) UHD TV | Quad Core Processor | 4K IPS Display | 4K Active HDR | Grote kijkhoek | Ultra Surround geluid | webOS ThinQ AI
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
4K IPS Display
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
49" | 123 cm
-
Design
Metal Frame
-
Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Smart TV platform
webOS ThinQ AI
-
Matching soundbar
SL5Y/SL4Y
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Direct LED
-
Paneel type
4K IPS Display
-
Kleurnauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy
-
Kijkhoek
Wide Viewing Angle
-
High Frame Rate
2K HFR (50P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Active HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
Picture Engine
Quad Core
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W/2.0ch
-
DTS Virtual:X
Ja
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
Surround Sound modus
Ultra Surround
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
LG sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS ThinQ AI
-
AI Home Dashboard
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
ThinQ AI
Requires LG Magic Remote
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Magic Zoom
Requires LG Magic Remote
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Requires LG Magic Remote
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja (vanaf september)
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI 2.0
3
-
Component (AV)
1
-
Composite In (AV)
1
-
USB
2
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Remote
Ja (Magic Remote optioneel)
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
< 0.50W
-
Energieklasse (A+++ tot E schaal)
A
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1193 x 770 x 158
-
Set zonder voet
1110 x 650 x 81,1
-
Set met voet
1110 x 705 x 235
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Gewicht met verpakking
13.4 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
11.1 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
11.3 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
