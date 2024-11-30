We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" (127 cm) UHD TV | 4K Display | 4K Active HDR | Grote kijkhoek | webOS met ThinQ AI
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
4K Display
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
50" | 127 cm
-
Design
Metal Frame
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
LG Smart TV
ThinQ AI
-
Smart TV platform
webOS 3.5
-
Matching soundbar
SK6F | SK5
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Direct LED
-
Paneel type
4K Display
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy
-
High Frame Rate
2K HFR (50P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Active HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
Picture Engine
Quad Core
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W / 2.0ch
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
Surround Sound modus
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
WebOs ThinQ
-
ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
2
-
RF In
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Optioneel
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
-
Energieklasse (A++ tot E schaal)
A
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1215 x 810 x 175
-
Set zonder voet
1128 x 658 x 86.4
-
Set met voet
1128 x 715 x 259.2
-
VESA
200 x 200
-
Gewicht met verpakking
15.8 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
11.6 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
12.8 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Onze keuze
-
