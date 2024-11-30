Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
55" (139cm) SUPER UHD TV SK8000 | α7 Intelligent Processor | Nano Cell Display Pro | Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision

55" (139cm) SUPER UHD TV SK8000 | α7 Intelligent Processor | Nano Cell Display Pro | Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision

55SK8000PLB

55" (139cm) SUPER UHD TV SK8000 | α7 Intelligent Processor | Nano Cell Display Pro | Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Display Type

    Nano CellTM Display

  • Resolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Schermdiagonaal

    55" | 139cm

  • Design

    Cinema Screen

  • Processor

    α7 Intelligent Processor

  • Professional gaming TV

    Ja

  • LG Smart TV

    ThinQ AI

  • Smart TV platform

    webOS 3.5

  • Matching soundbar

    SK10Y | SK9Y | SK8

BEELD

  • Backlight technologie

    Edge

  • Paneel type

    Nano Cell™ Display met IPS

  • Kleurweergave

    Nano Cell™ Color

  • Kleur nauwkeurigheid

    True Color Accuracy

  • Kleur diepte

    Billion Rich Colors

  • Kijkhoek

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • High Frame Rate

    4K HFR (100P)

  • HDR type (High Dynamic Range)

    4K Cinema HDR

  • HDR format ondersteuning

    Dolby Vision, Technicolor HDR, HLG en HDR 10 Pro

  • ULTRA Luminance

    ULTRA Luminance

  • Picture Engine

    α7 Intelligent Processor

  • 4K Upscaler

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    20W/2.0ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Speaker type

    Down firing

  • Magic Sound tuning

    Ja

  • Smart Sound modus

    Ja

  • Surround Sound modus

    Dolby Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja (DTS-HD)

  • Optical sound sync

    Ja

  • Wireless sound sync

    Ja

WEBOS SMART TV

  • OS versie

    webOS 3.5

  • ThinQ AI

    Ja

  • Magic Zoom

    Ja

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Ja

  • STB Controle

    Ja

  • 360 VR

    Ja

  • Multi-view

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • DLNA gecertificeerd

    Ja

TUNER

  • DVB-C

    Ja

  • DVB-T2

    Ja

  • DVB-S2

    Ja

  • DVB CI+

    Ja

DVR

  • DVR Type

    Digitaal

  • DVR Ready

    Ready

  • Time Shift

    Ready

AANSLUITINGEN

  • WiFi

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • CI+ Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI

    4

  • USB

    3

  • RF In

    2

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)

    1

  • External speaker out / Headphone out

    1

AFSTANDSBEDIENING

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening

    Ja

TELETEXT

  • Pagina's

    2000

ECO

  • Voeding

    100-240Vac, 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by energieverbruik

    0.30W

  • Energieklasse (A+++ tot E schaal)

    A+

AFMETINGEN

  • Afmetingen met verpakking

    1360 x 835 x 152

  • Set zonder voet

    1237 x 721 x 63.3

  • Set met voet

    1237 x 780 x 230.8

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • Gewicht met verpakking

    20.7kilo

  • Gewicht zonder voet

    16.5kilo

  • Gewicht met voet

    16.3kilo

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

