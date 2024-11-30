We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Supersnel of superzuinig | Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ | A++ | 9 kg | Auto Cleaning Condensor | ThinQ™
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
ONDERSCHEIDENDE EIGENSCHAPPEN
-
Dual Inverter Heat Pump
√
-
Auto cleaning condenser
√
-
TWINWash™ geschikt
√
-
Eco Hybrid
√
BELANGRIJKSTE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Energie klasse
A++
-
Capaciteit (kg)
9kg
-
Afmetingen product (WxDxH,mm)
600 x 660 x 850
-
Geluidsniveau drogen (dB)
64dB
-
Wi-Fi
√
-
Kleur
Wit
-
Smart Pairing
√
-
Verwisselbare deur
√
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Totale droogcapaciteit (kg)
9kg
-
Totale wascapaciteit
x
-
Energieklasse
A++
-
Droogklasse
A
-
Waterverbruik (L/jaar)
x
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
228 kWh/year
-
Geluidsniveau Drogen (dB)
64dB
-
Inhoud waterreservoir (L)
4.9ℓ
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
-
Productdiepte van bovenplaat tot deksel van bedieningspaneel (D' mm)
615
-
Productdiepte met deur open (D'' mm)
1135
-
B x H x D Verpakking (mm)
660 x 702 x 920
-
Gewicht product (kg)
57
-
Gewicht Verpakking (kg)
62
-
Smart Diagnosis™
√
-
Verwisselbare deur
Possible
-
Materiaal wastrommel
Roestvrij staal
-
Kleur Deur
Wit
DROOG PROGRAMMA
-
Aantal programma's
14
-
Katoen
√
-
Gemengde stof
√
-
Easy Care
√
-
Dekbed
√
-
Handdoek
√
-
Anti-Allergie
√
-
Snel 30
√
-
Sport programma
√
-
Wol programma
√
-
Delicaat programma
√
-
Kast droog
√
-
Koude lucht
√
-
Warm drogen
√
-
Download programma
√
EXTRA OPTIES
-
Einduitstel
√
-
Anti-kreuk
√
-
Zuinig drogen
√
-
Snel drogen
√
-
Extra droog
√
-
Geluid aan/uit
√
SENSOREN
-
Vocht sensor
√
-
Water sensor
√
-
Filter sensor
√
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
