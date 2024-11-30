Wasmachine F4WR3511S0W | 11 kg capaciteit | Steam

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
front view

AI DD™

Intelligente zorg met 18% betere bescherming

Op basis van 20.000 vooraf ingeladen waservaringen herkent de AI DD™ jouw wasgoed en past de optimale wasbewegingen toe voor het beste resultaat.

*De productafbeeldingen in de afbeelding en video zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product.
**Getest door Intertek in maart 2019. Katoencyclus met 2 kg ondergoed in vergelijking met LG Conventional Cotton-programma (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). De resultaten kunnen verschillen afhankelijk van de kleding en de omgeving.
***AI DD is verkrijgbaar in 3 cycli. (katoen, gemengde stof, onderhoudsvriendelijk).

Wat is AI DD™?

Wat is AI DD™?

De AI DD™ detecteert niet alleen het gewicht, maar voelt ook de zachtheid van de stof en kiest automatisch de optimale bewegingen voor de stof.

Triple A

Ervaar de triple A-voordelen van LG-wasmachines

Gemarkeerd met "Triple A" voor energie-efficiëntie, centrifugeerprestaties, en geluidsniveau.
A

Energie-efficiëntie

Rang
A

Centrifugeerprestaties

Rang
A

Geluid

Rang

*1) Interne LG-laboratoriumtest op basis van EN60456:2016/A11:2020 met F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energie-, centrifugeer- en geluidswaarden zijn volgens EU 2019/2014. 3) Het resultaat kan afhankelijk zijn van de gebruiksomgeving.

EZDispense™

Nauwkeurige maar flexibele dosering

Je wasmachine detecteert de hoeveelheid wasgoed en geeft automatisch de juiste hoeveelheid wasmiddel vrij. De machine geeft ook een melding wanneer bijvullen nodig is. Je kunt zowel het wasverzachter- als wasmiddelvak samen gebruiken voor maximaal 35 wasbeurten.*

*De productafbeeldingen in de afbeelding en video zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product.
*Tot 20 keer wassen met normaal doseerniveau (5 kg lading). Getest door LG intern laboratorium. Katoencyclus met wasmiddelniveau "Normaal".
*Was tot 35 wasbeurten wanneer u zowel het wasmiddel- als het wasverzachtervak ​​als wasmiddel gebruikt. Getest door LG intern laboratorium. De resultaten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van de omgeving.

Minder kreukels, meer hygiëne

Steam™

Minder allergenen, meer hygiene

De LG Steam+™-technologie verwijdert 99,9% van de meest voorkomende allergenen, zoals huisstofmijt, die een allergie of ademhalingsproblemen kunnen veroorzaken, met 30%* minder kreuken. Steam™ wordt automatisch toegepast tijdens het Anti-allergie- en babykledingprogramma en kan niet apart worden toegevoegd aan andere programma's.

*De productafbeeldingen in de afbeelding en video zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product.
**Getest door Intertek in december 2018, op basis van AATCC-norm. Katoenprogramma met 'Wrinkle Care'-optie (3 verschillende shirts) in vergelijking met de katoenprogramma zonder optie. De resultaten kunnen verschillen afhankelijk van de kleding en de omstandigheden.
***De door de BAF (British Allergy Foundation) goedgekeurde Allergy Care-cyclus elimineert 99,9% van de huisstofmijtallergenen.

Grotere capaciteit in hetzelfde formaat

Meer capaciteit

Grotere capaciteit in hetzelfde formaat

Kies voor een grotere trommelinhoud binnen hetzelfde formaat!

*Productafbeeldingen zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Duurzaam en tijdloos ontwerp

Duurzaamheid

Duurzaam en tijdloos ontwerp

Met een krasbestendige deur van gehard glas en duurzame, hygiënische roestvrijstalen lifters. De nieuwe LG-machines zetten zowel aan de binnen- als buitenkant een nieuwe standaard neer.

*De productafbeeldingen in de afbeelding en video zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product.
**Roestvrij Lifter (99% Anti Bactera) : Getest door Intertek in juli 2013. Bacteriedodend effect voor P.aeruginosa van roestvrij staal tegen initiële hoeveelheid in 12 dagen.

Groter display en premium afwerking
Design

Groter display en premium afwerking

Een helder display en een grote draaiknop met metallic afwerking.

*De productafbeeldingen in de afbeelding en video zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product.

Minder trillingen, minder geluid

De invertermotor met directe aandrijving in onze wasmachines is uiterst betrouwbaar en ongekend stil. We weten dat dit een van de beste wasmachinemotoren op de markt is. Daarom bieden we standaard 10 jaar garantie op de motor van al onze machines. Dat is ongeëvenaard, toch?

*10 jaar garantie op de Inverter Direct Drive motor (Enkel onderdelen).

AFMETINGEN

F4WR3511S0WF4WR3511S0W
Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)
11,0
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)
A
Inverter DirectDrive
Ja

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

  • Kleur

    Wit

  • Deurtype

    Zwart getint gehard glazen voorkant

CAPACITEIT

  • Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

    11,0

PROGRAMMA'S

  • Donsdeken

    Ja

  • Katoen

    Ja

  • Babykleding met Stoom

    Nee

  • Allergy Care (wasmachine)

    Ja

  • Auto Wash

    Nee

  • Babykleding

    Nee

  • Koude Was

    Nee

  • Kleurverzorging

    Nee

  • Katoen+

    Nee

  • Donkere was

    Nee

  • Fijne Was

    Ja

  • Download Prog.

    Ja

  • Afpompen + Centrifugeren

    Nee

  • Easy Care

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Extra fijne was

    Nee

  • Hygiëne

    Nee

  • Intensief 60

    Nee

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Buitenkleding

    Nee

  • Snel 30 min

    Nee

  • Snel Wassen

    Nee

  • Spoelen+Centrifugeren

    Nee

  • Nachtprogramma

    Nee

  • Huidverzorging

    Nee

  • Snel 14 min

    Ja

  • Snel wassen + drogen

    Nee

  • Sportkleding

    Ja

  • Vlekverzorging

    Nee

  • Opfrissen

    Nee

  • Trommelreiniging

    Nee

  • TurboWash 39

    Nee

  • TurboWash 49

    Nee

  • TurboWash 59

    Nee

  • Katoen 20°C

    Nee

  • Handwas

    Nee

  • Jeans / donkere was

    Nee

  • Voorwas + katoen

    Nee

  • Snel 12

    Nee

  • Snel 60

    Nee

  • Spoelen

    Nee

  • Centrifugeren + Afpompen

    Nee

  • Wassen + drogen

    Nee

  • Wol (Hand/Wol Was)

    Ja

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

  • Vertragings timer

    3-19 uur

  • Displaytype

    Draaiknop + LED + knoppen

  • Deurslot-indicatie

    Ja

  • Figuurindicator

    18:88

KENMERKEN

  • 6 motion DD

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Type

    Voorlader wasmachine

  • Signaal einde cyclus

    Ja

  • Centum System

    Nee

  • Dual Drogen

    Nee

  • Item toevoegen

    Ja

  • ezDispense

    Ja

  • Automatische herstart

    Ja

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • Schuimdetectiesysteem

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Stoom

    Ja

  • Trommelverlichting

    Nee

  • Stoom+

    Nee

  • Verstelbare poten

    Ja

  • Roestvrijstalen trommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ja

  • Embossing binnenste trommel

    Ja

  • Trillingssensor

    Ja

  • Trommel waslifter

    Roestvrijstaal Slanke Lifter

  • Watertoevoer (warm/koud)

    Alleen koud

  • Waterstand

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Ja

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Gewicht (kg)

    67,0

  • Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

    71,0

  • Productdiepte van achterdeksel tot deur (D' mm)

    620

  • Productdiepte met deur open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 100

ENERGIE

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)

    A

EXTRA OPTIES

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Item toevoegen

    Ja

  • Geluid Aan/Uit

    Ja

  • Kinderslot

    Ja

  • Einduitstel

    Ja

  • Wasmiddelniveau

    Ja

  • Trommelverlichting

    Nee

  • Voorwas

    Ja

  • Starten op afstand

    Ja

  • Spoelen

    Nee

  • Spoelen + centrifugeren

    Nee

  • Spoelen+

    Ja

  • Wasverzachterniveau

    Ja

  • Centrifugeren

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Niet centrifugeren

  • Stoom

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Koud/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreiniging

    Nee

  • TurboWash

    Ja

  • Wassen

    Ja

  • Kreukverzorging

    Nee

  • Koud wassen

    Nee

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Ja

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806084194787

PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA)

  • Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

    48

  • Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend

    Ja

  • Duur van de sluimerstand (min.)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle lading)

    0,838

  • Eco 40-60 (halve lading)

    0,547

  • Eco 40-60 (kwart lading)

    0,252

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse

    A

  • Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

    1 360

  • Geluidsniveau voor centrifugeren (dBA)

    71

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand

    0,5

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand

    0,5

  • Centrifuge - Efficiëntieklasse

    A

  • Centrifuge - Vochtgehalte (%)

    44,9

  • Standaardprogramma (alleen wassen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)

    240

  • Tijd (min.) - (halve lading)

    180

  • Tijd (min.) - (kwart lading)

    159

  • Wascapaciteit (kg)

    11,0

  • Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)

    54

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Nee

  • Download cyclus

    Nee

  • Energie bewaking

    Nee

  • Start op afstand en cyclusbewaking

    Nee

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nee

  • Trommelreiniging coach

    Nee

  • Smart Pairing

    Nee

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

  • LG TWINWash Compatibel

    Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

