Slimme AI DD™ motor herkent je kleding | B | 10.5 kg | Beste zorg met 6 Motion | Hygiënisch wassen met stoom
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
ONDERSCHEIDENDE EIGENSCHAPPEN
-
Motor Type
AI DD
-
Steam
√
-
TurboWash in 39 minutes
x
-
TurboWash in 59 minutes
x
-
TWINWash™ geschikt
√
-
6 Motion
√
BELANGRIJKSTE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Energie klasse
B
-
Capaciteit (kg)
10.5
-
Afmetingen product (WxDxH,mm)
600 x 565 x 850
-
Wi-Fi
√
-
Geluidsniveau wassen (dB)
54
-
Geluidsniveau centrifugeren (dB)
73
-
Aquastop
√
-
Kleur
White
-
Toerental
1400
-
Roestvrijstalen wastrommel / Wasmeenemers
√ / √
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Totale wascapaciteit (kg)
10.5
-
Totale droogcapaciteit (kg)
N/A
-
Energieklasse
B
-
Efficiëntieklasse centrifugeren
B
-
Kleding toevoegen
√
-
Restvochtpercentage (%)
52%
-
Waterverbruik (L/jaar)
9240
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
128
-
Geluidsniveau wassen (dB)
54
-
Geluidsniveau centrifugeren (dB)
73
-
B x H x D Product (mm)
600 x 565 x 850
-
B x H x D Verpakking (mm)
630x650x885
-
Gewicht product (kg)
66
-
Gewicht incl. verpakking (kg)
70
-
Smart Diagnosis™
version 3.0
-
Door Material
Tempered Glass
-
Uitgestelde start
3-19 hrs
-
Verwisselbare deur
x
-
Trommel inhoud (L)
68
-
Deur opening diameter (mm)
300
-
Materiaal wastrommel
Embossed Stainless Steel
-
Materiaal wasmeenemers
Stainless Steel
-
Aquastop
√
-
Aqualock
x
WAS PROGRAMMA
-
Aantal programma's
14
-
Katoen
√
-
Eco 40-60
√
-
Gemengde stof
√
-
Easy Care
√
-
Dekbed
√
-
Trommelreiniging
√
-
Anti-Allergie
√
-
Voorzichtig wassen
x
-
Vlekverwijdering
x
-
Hygiëne
x
-
Baby Care
x
-
Sport programma
√
-
Donkere was
x
-
Stil programma
√
-
Download programma
x
-
Delicaat programma
√
-
Wol programma
√
-
Speed 14
√
-
Quick 30
x
EXTRA OPTIES
-
Voorwas
√
-
Anti-kreuk
x
-
Stoom Refresh
x
-
Einduitstel
√
-
Kinderslot
√
-
Geluid aan/uit
√
-
Intensief wassen
√
-
TurboWash
x
-
Extra spoelen
√
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
