LG 31.5" 4K IPS Chirurgische monitor
Alle specificaties
BEELDSCHERM
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Helderheid (Typ.)
800cd/m²
-
Kleurbereik in bit
10bit
-
Kleurruimte
sRGB 115%(Dedeeltelijk),
sRGB Over 99%(Geheel)
-
Contrastverhouding (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Paneeltype
IPS
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Reactietijd (GTG)
14ms (Instelling-uit), 5ms (Instelling op Sneller)
-
grootte (Inch)
31.5
-
Scherm coating
Beschermend glas (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178°(Links/Rechts), 178°(Op/Neer)
FUNCTIES
-
Sneltoetsen
Ja (2Toetsen)
-
Helderheidstabilisatie
Ja
-
Automatische helderheidsensor
Nee
-
Aanwezigheid sensor
Nee
-
Zwartstabilisatie
Ja
-
Hardware kalibratie
Ja (True Color Pro)
-
DICOM gecertificeerd
Ja
-
kleurtemparatuur
6500K/7500K/9300K
Handmatig (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
HDR Effect
Ja
-
PBP
Ja (2PBP/3PBP/4PBP)
-
PIP
Ja
-
Multi-resolutie modus
Nee
-
Pathologie modus
Nee
-
Leesmodus
Nee
-
Rotatie en spiegeling modus
Ja
-
Focus Modus
Nee
-
Light Box Modus
Ja
-
Slimme energieverbruik
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
APPLICATIES
-
Dual Controller
Nee
-
Qubyx
Nee
-
True Color Pro
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
SDI
Ja (3G,INx1/OUTx1)
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DisplayPort
Ja (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
DVI
Ja (1In / 1Out)
-
HDMI
Ja (1ea)
-
Composite
Nee
-
S-Video
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
RS-232
Ja (1ea)
-
USB Downstream
Ja (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream
Ja (1ea/ver2.0)
VERBRUIK
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19 - 24V, 6.32A - 5.0A (24V Ready)
-
Energieverbruik (DC uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
Energieverbruik (Max.)
120W
-
Type adapter
Externe adapter
MECHANISCHE EIGENSCHAPPEN
-
Randloos design
Normaal
-
Aanpasmogelijkheden voet
Geen voet
-
Hoogte laagste stand
Geen voet
-
Hoogte bereik
Geen voet
-
Meganisch schakelaar
Ja
-
OneClick Stand
Geen voet
-
Roteerbaar
Geen voet
-
Draaien
Geen voet
-
Kantelen
Geen voet
-
Muurbevestiging
200 x 100 mm/100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen verpakking (B x L x H)
883 x 599 x 200 mm
-
Afmetingen met voet (B x L x H)
Geen voet
-
Afmetingen zonder voet (B x L x H)
764.6 x 480.8 x 94.4 mm
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216EA/405EA/495EA
-
Gewicht in verpakking
17.4kg (38.4lb)
-
Gewicht met voet
Geen voet
-
Gewicht zonder voet
12.4kg (27.3lb)
MEDISCHE STANDAARDEN
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
Ja
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
Ja
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
Ja
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
Ja
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 Nee. 60601-1)
Ja
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
Ja
-
FDA
Registration (Class I)
-
ISO13485
Ja
-
GMP
Ja
-
KGMP
Ja
-
KC
Nee
-
RoHS
Ja
-
REACH
Ja
-
WEEE
Ja
-
MFDS
Ja
-
IP (Front/Except for front)
IP35/IP32
-
Vandal-proof
IK06
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Ja
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
Display Port
JA
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Power Cord
Ja
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
extensie
