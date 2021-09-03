We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HVAC 2021. Mar HVAC Trends in 2021 ·That Will Lead Us into the Future·
Redefiniendo nuestros entornos
Effectiveness of Ventilation on Virus Transmission COVID-19 spreads through the air As much as 70% reduce in risk of infection Two men are having a conversation and oxygen particles are spreaded in the air. Two men are having a conversation and oxygen particles are gone through the opened window.
Transición de la cadena de suministro
Will you change your shipping and supply chain strategies because of your experience with the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes 42.2% No 28.9% Maybe 28.9% A pie chart which tells the result of the shipping and supply chain strategies
Mejorando la Experiencia del Cliente
Experience Valued Over Price Price product 14% Experience 86% 86% of consumers will pay more for a better customer experience The pan balance represents the experience valued over price.
Respuesta de HVAC al trabajo en casa
Telecommuting A man is holding a cup and working with a laptop. 86% Of employees feel that Remote work alleviates stress A computer monitor is showing three speech bubbles. 48% Increase in teams chats per person overall A computer monitor is showing an uncertain person. 55% Increase in number of meeting and call per week
Integración sin contacto
