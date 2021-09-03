About Cookies on This Site

The piles of newspapers and the main article tells the trends of hvac in 2021.

Tendencias HVAC 2021

03/09/2021

Compartir este contenido. Puede compartir estos artículos con sus amigos.

 

    LG HVAC 2021. Mar HVAC Trends in 2021 ·That Will Lead Us into the Future·

    Los sistemas HVAC se han convertido en una parte integral de la vida de muchos de nosotros en todo el mundo. Estos sistemas nos mantienen cómodos y seguros en nuestros hogares, oficinas, automóviles y casi todos los edificios a los que ingresamos. Estos sistemas también son cruciales para la industria de HVAC y con los cambios sociales y el distanciamiento, la industria de HVAC está preparada para ver cambios que satisfagan esas necesidades y las necesidades de una fuerza laboral cambiante. Al comenzar el 2021, nos gustaría mirar hacia el futuro de estos sistemas HVAC esenciales y explorar las tendencias que podemos esperar ver en la industria a través de estadísticas y gráficos que muestran los cambios en el horizonte.

    Redefiniendo nuestros entornos

    Effectiveness of Ventilation on Virus Transmission COVID-19 spreads through the air As much as 70% reduce in risk of infection Two men are having a conversation and oxygen particles are spreaded in the air. Two men are having a conversation and oxygen particles are gone through the opened window.

    Impacto social

    Muchos de los espacios que ocupamos día a día, incluidas oficinas, centros de transporte masivo, tiendas minoristas y cines, fueron diseñados para brindar eficiencia y grandes capacidades. Pero con un mayor riesgo de propagación de virus en áreas urbanas abarrotadas, estos espacios requerirán nuevos diseños con ventilación, distanciamiento e interacción sin contacto en mente.

    Impacto de HVAC

    Como se ha demostrado que los espacios ventilados reducen el riesgo de infección según un documento de SAGE EMG (2), proporcionar ventilación y control del clima en los espacios donde las personas se están alejando también será el foco de los diseños de HVAC.

    Transición de la cadena de suministro

    Will you change your shipping and supply chain strategies because of your experience with the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes 42.2% No 28.9% Maybe 28.9% A pie chart which tells the result of the shipping and supply chain strategies

    Impacto social

    Los proveedores de suministro en todas las industrias se han visto afectados por la pandemia y los proveedores en todas las etapas experimentan depósitos llenos y disminución de las ventas. Los proveedores deberán girar rápidamente para evaluar la demanda con mayor precisión.

    Impacto de HVAC

    De manera similar, la industria de HVAC deberá adoptar la flexibilidad en el cálculo de las demandas, ya que más del 42% de los fabricantes expresaron interés en redefinir las estrategias de la cadena de suministro desde la pandemia. Los métodos para comunicarse e informar a los proveedores a lo largo de la cadena de suministro surgirán en 2021 como respuesta.

    Mejorando la Experiencia del Cliente

    Experience Valued Over Price Price product 14% Experience 86% 86% of consumers will pay more for a better customer experience The pan balance represents the experience valued over price.

    Impacto social

    Con hasta un 86% de los consumidores dispuestos a pagar más por una mejor experiencia del cliente y la necesidad de que el distanciamiento social continúe en el futuro previsible, las industrias basadas en servicios buscarán reducir el contacto directo con los clientes a través de tecnologías sin contacto que también aumentarán las interacciones convenientes para ambas partes.

    Impacto de HVAC

    Los técnicos de HVAC son prácticos, pero la industria de HVAC verá la implementación generalizada de tecnologías que mejoran la experiencia del cliente y ofrecen una comunicación más segura con los clientes, como transacciones convenientes sin contacto y servicios de mantenimiento remoto.

    Respuesta de HVAC al trabajo en casa

    Telecommuting A man is holding a cup and working with a laptop. 86% Of employees feel that Remote work alleviates stress A computer monitor is showing three speech bubbles. 48% Increase in teams chats per person overall A computer monitor is showing an uncertain person. 55% Increase in number of meeting and call per week

    Impacto social

    Dado que se espera que la cantidad de personas que trabajan desde casa se duplique en 2021 debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, se espera que el trabajo remoto se convierta más en una norma que en una breve tendencia, ya que las reuniones en línea han aumentado hasta en un 48%.

    Impacto de HVAC

    La gente exigirá una funcionalidad más inteligente de sus hogares y sistemas HVAC. La industria de HVAC abordará el sector residencial con innovaciones que mejoran el hogar para necesidades más diversas, como un control de zona preciso y soluciones VRF más eficientes para aplicaciones residenciales.

    Integración sin contacto

    Impacto social

    Las preocupaciones sobre el virus COVID-19 en el aire han hecho que las personas sean más conscientes sobre el contacto con los demás y la calidad del aire en los espacios que ocupan. Los espacios se diseñarán con métodos para entregar aire fresco a los ocupantes y al mismo tiempo ofrecer aplicaciones sin contacto que incluyen sensores de movimiento, reconocimiento de voz y detección de proximidad.

    Impacto de HVAC

    Dado que el control sin contacto y la ventilación de aire se convertirán en prioridades, los controles de HVAC serán más personalizados a través de dispositivos inteligentes y los sistemas de ventilación o purificación de aire mostrarán un aumento en la demand

    * Los productos y las soluciones pueden variar según el país y las condiciones de funcionamiento.

