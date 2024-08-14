About Cookies on This Site

A su alrededor hay cuatro dispositivos conectados más pequeños, que representan diferentes componentes de un sistema HVAC. El fondo es oscuro con un patrón de cuadrícula.

Kit AHU

La Air Handling Unit (AHU) de LG, con un Kit de com. que controla el kit EEV, ofrece un entorno agradable, con las unidades exteriores LG. Da confort, al controlar el aire de retorno y de suministro.

Compatibilidad con LG Ahorro de energía Varias opciones para enlace Línea de productos
Compatibilidad con LG
CONTÁCTANOS

Compatibilidad flexible con la solución HVAC de LG

El sistema MULTI V de LG se integra con la bobina DX de una Air Handling Unit, proporcionando aire fresco y acondicionado y ofreciendo varias opciones de control, lo que permite una comunicación fluida a través de señales de contacto.

Diagrama de un sistema HVAC de LG con unidades exteriores, un kit EEV, una AHU y una unidad interior, conectadas por tuberías de líquido, tuberías de gas, cables de comunicación y tuberías de refrigerante.

1) Para productos HVAC de LG compatibles, comuníquese con su oficina local.

Optimización de la Operación de control de aire

La DX AHU es una Air Handling Unit con bomba de calor que integra el kit AHU Comm, el kit EEV y las tecnologías MULTI V, proporcionando refrigeración durante todo el año para entornos interiores y exteriores.

O vídeo mostra operações sazonais de HVAC. O fluxo de ar passa pelos dutos em um escritório moderno, ilustrando como o ar fresco, de insuflamento, de retorno e de exaustão é gerenciado em todas as estações.

Opciones de enlace de control

La AHU se puede conectar a varios enlaces de control, como controladores remotos individuales, el sistema de control central de LG o (ejecutar) control de contacto mediante contacto directo con DDC y Modbus RTU.

La imagen ilustra las opciones de control para un sistema HVAC de LG. Un Central Controller o un controlador remoto puede gestionar habitaciones individuales, con conexiones a AHU (Air Handling Unit) y unidades exteriores.

El diagrama muestra las conexiones entre el control remoto, la habitación, la AHU, la bobina DX, el controlador AHU y la unidad exterior.

Un diagrama que muestra un sistema de automatización de edificios con varios componentes conectados mediante Modbus. El sistema incluye un DDC local, un controlador AHU, una unidad exterior y un controlador remoto.

Línea de productos

Com. Kit (PAHCMR0000)

• Controlador de temperatura para el aire de retorno

• Varias combinaciones de unidades interiores VRF de LG con una o varias AHU

• El Central Controller de LG es compatible

Com. Kit (PAHCMS0000)

• Controlador de temperatura para suministro (descarga) de aire

• Control de demanda (capacidad) para la temperatura del aire de suministro a través de una entrada de 0-10 V desde DDC

• El Central Controller de LG es compatible

Kit EEV

• Varias combinaciones de unidades interiores VRF de LG y Kit de comunicación AHU

• Compuesto por placa de acero galvanizado de color gris cálido

• Controlado por control remoto con cable (opcional)

Descubre más sobre el Kit AHU de LG

Descargar recursos

Descubre aquí una variedad de información, incluidos catálogos de productos y manuales de instalación. 

Ver todos los recursos

Soporte de ingeniería

Experimenta los recursos y el soporte que brindamos para ayudar a tu empresa a mantenerse a la vanguardia.

Obtén todo el soporte

Blog HVAC

Lee los últimos artículos, noticias y más en nuestro blog.

Ver todos los artículos

Dos ventanas de hologramas virtuales que conversan y se comunican con nosotros flotan junto a la computadora portátil y las manos se colocan detrás de ellas.

Contáctanos

Contáctanos para más información sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto contigo.

Contáctanos CONTÁCTANOS
